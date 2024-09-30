HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B, Normani And More

As the month draws to a close, Black celebrities shined from France to the city of Los Angeles.
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Messika)
This past week featured several high-profile events, with Black celebrities making appearances across the globe. At Paris Fashion Week, stars like Cardi B, Willow Smith, and Normani turned heads with their bold fashion choices, serving unforgettable looks as they graced the runways and front rows of the most coveted shows.

Back in the U.S., the premieres of two highly anticipated docuseries also drew major celebrity sightings. In Los Angeles, the Starting 5 premiere attracted athletes and entertainers alike, while in New York City, the premiere of The Evolution of the Black Quarterback brought out football stars such as Jalen Hurts, Michael Vick, and sports journalist Taylor Rooks. Both events celebrated Black excellence in sports and culture, creating buzz with their star-studded red carpets and unforgettable moments.

Take a look at the stars out and about this week.

