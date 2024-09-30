Star Gazing: Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B, Normani And More

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Messika)

This past week featured several high-profile events, with Black celebrities making appearances across the globe. At Paris Fashion Week, stars like Cardi B, Willow Smith, and Normani turned heads with their bold fashion choices, serving unforgettable looks as they graced the runways and front rows of the most coveted shows.

Back in the U.S., the premieres of two highly anticipated docuseries also drew major celebrity sightings. In Los Angeles, the Starting 5 premiere attracted athletes and entertainers alike, while in New York City, the premiere of The Evolution of the Black Quarterback brought out football stars such as Jalen Hurts, Michael Vick, and sports journalist Taylor Rooks. Both events celebrated Black excellence in sports and culture, creating buzz with their star-studded red carpets and unforgettable moments.

Take a look at the stars out and about this week.

Legends in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: (L to R) Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, David Oyelowo and Gayle King attend the press night after party for “Coriolanus” at The National Theatre on September 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts on the red carpet. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend Prime Video’s “The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback” New York Premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts, Michael Vick and Taylor Rooks on stage ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback’ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Jalen Hurts, Michael Vick and Taylor Rooks attend “Evolution of the Black Quarterback” premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Lebron and Jayson share a laugh. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Jayson Tatum and LeBron James attend the Starting 5 LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Saweetie speaks with Jennifer Hudson on her show. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Saweetie speaks with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing on September 27, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mitch Haddad/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times.

Willow Smith in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: Willow Smith attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studios)

Shaboozey backstage in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Shaboozey is seen during his concert at Variety Playhouse on September 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

A few VIPs in the Coramino Live Lounge. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Angela Beyincé, Kevin Hart, and La La Anthony attend Go VIP with Kevin Hart at the Coramino Live Lounge on Airbnb on September 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Airbnb)

Cardi B stuns during Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Messika)

Founder and Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts speaks during Woman Evolve 2024. ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 26: Founder and Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts speaks during Woman Evolve 2024 at Globe Life Field on September 26, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell signs her new book. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Naomi Campbell signs her book during the Naomi Campbell’s Book Signing At Librairie 7L on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Black love. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the HollyRod Foundation DesignCares Gala at Rolling Greens on September 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Trombone Shorty rocks the crowd. FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 28: Trombone Shorty of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performs onstage for day one of the 2024 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 28, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

Normani attends Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Normani attends the Ottolinger Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)