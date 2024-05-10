Star Gazing: Met Gala 2024 And After Parties Galore

Janelle Monáe at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

As both the Met Gala and movie premieres nationwide commenced, stars from all over donned their best for some of the most exclusive events in the industry. After the party, there’s always the afterparty, and these celebrities made sure to step out for a night on the town.

From Usher to Janelle Monáe, the stars headed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art held its annual fashion gala, inviting entertainers and notable figures to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition. This year’s theme was “Garden of Time,” and the people in attendance definitely understood the assignment.

Take a look at some of the hottest celeb sightings of the week below.

Janelle Monáe NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Damson Idris NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Damson Idris attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington Kerry Washington at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Law Roach Law Roach at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Serena Williams Serena Williams at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Doja Cat Doja Cat at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ne-Yo Ne-Yo at Richie Akiva’s 10th Annual “The After” Met Gala After Party held at Casa Cipriani on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

Storm Reid Storm Reid at Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party held at The Times Square Edition on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson at Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party held at The Times Square Edition on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Usher Usher at Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party held at The Times Square Edition on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Lizzo Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Usher Usher at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Keke Palmer Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Queen Latifah Queen Latifah at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope Jeremy Pope at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Zendaya Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Tyler Mitchell Tyler Mitchell at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Anok Yai Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Amanda Gorman Amanda Gorman at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Angel Reese Angel Reese at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. Odell Beckham Jr. at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Venus Williams Venus Williams at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

FKA Twigs FKA Twigs at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith Jaden Smith and Willow Smith at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Erykah Badu Erykah Badu at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs Stefon Diggs at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apisukh/WWD via Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson Tessa Thompson at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apisukh/WWD via Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lena Waithe Lena Waithe at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Jon Batiste Jon Batiste at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Tyla Tyla at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images)

Gayle King Gayle King at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Colman Domingo Colman Domingo at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images)

Donald Glover Donald Glover at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana Zoe Saldana at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

La La Anthony La La Anthony at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Whoopi Goldberg attends a discussion of the book “Bits and Pieces” at 92NY on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)