Star Gazing: Met Gala 2024 And After Parties Galore

From Los Angeles to New York, celebrities shined at premieres, fashion events, and award shows.
Janelle Monáe at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

As both the Met Gala and movie premieres nationwide commenced, stars from all over donned their best for some of the most exclusive events in the industry. After the party, there’s always the afterparty, and these celebrities made sure to step out for a night on the town.

From Usher to Janelle Monáe, the stars headed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art held its annual fashion gala, inviting entertainers and notable figures to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition. This year’s theme was “Garden of Time,” and the people in attendance definitely understood the assignment.

Take a look at some of the hottest celeb sightings of the week below.

