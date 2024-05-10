Star Gazing: Met Gala 2024 And After Parties Galore

As both the Met Gala and movie premieres nationwide commenced, stars from all over donned their best for some of the most exclusive events in the industry. After the party, there’s always the afterparty, and these celebrities made sure to step out for a night on the town.
From Usher to Janelle Monáe, the stars headed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art held its annual fashion gala, inviting entertainers and notable figures to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition. This year’s theme was “Garden of Time,” and the people in attendance definitely understood the assignment.
Take a look at some of the hottest celeb sightings of the week below.
Janelle Monáe
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Damson Idris
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Damson Idris attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Cardi B
Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Law Roach
Law Roach at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Serena Williams
Serena Williams at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Doja Cat
Doja Cat at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo at Richie Akiva’s 10th Annual “The After” Met Gala After Party held at Casa Cipriani on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)
Storm Reid
Storm Reid at Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party held at The Times Square Edition on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson at Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party held at The Times Square Edition on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Usher
Usher at Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party held at The Times Square Edition on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Lizzo
Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Usher
Usher at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)
Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Zendaya
Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)
Tyler Mitchell
Tyler Mitchell at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Anok Yai
Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Angel Reese
Angel Reese at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Venus Williams
Venus Williams at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apisukh/WWD via Getty Images)
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lanna Apisukh/WWD via Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Tyla
Tyla at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images)
Gayle King
Gayle King at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Images)
Donald Glover
Donald Glover at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
La La Anthony
La La Anthony at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Whoopi Goldberg
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Whoopi Goldberg attends a discussion of the book “Bits and Pieces” at 92NY on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
FERG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: FERG attends Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry Cocktail Reception And Exhibition Preview at American Museum of Natural History on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)