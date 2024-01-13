HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: The 2024 Awards Season Kicks Off In Style

From the Golden Globes to the Governor’s Awards, celebrities began the new year with a bang.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Honoree Angela Bassett attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
By Okla Jones

The 2024 awards season started this past week, which was a breath of fresh air to audiences and entertainers alike, especially with the uncertainty regarding the film industry late last year. Many of our favorite stars hit the red carpet in stylish ensembles that perfectly complemented the weather during these winter months.

Angela Bassett received her first Oscar at the 14th annual Governor’s Awards decked in a beautiful dress fit for a queen. The event featured celebrities such as Regina King—who introduced the What’s Love Got To Do With It star—husband Courtney B. Vance, and many more. The Golden Globes also took place, and was attended by Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Colman Domingo, David Oyelowo, Trevor Noah, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, just to name a few.

With the new year booming with optimism and expectation, we all can’t wait for what the coming months will bring.

Take a look at more star sightings throughout the week.

