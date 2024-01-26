Star Gazing: Celebs Around The World Step Out In Style

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 24: Skepta and Idris Elba attend the premiere of “Tribal Mark” a film by Skepta, with Don Julio 1942 and Everyman Cinema on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for 1PLUS1 PRODUCTIONS )

With film awards season in full effect, and the Grammys right around the corner, stars convened for festivals, album release parties, and film screenings from coast to coast.

From Skepta’s Tribal Mark Don Julio 1942-sponsored movie premiere in London, to Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero documentary release panel, celebrations from all facets of entertainment were out and about during the past few days.

Take a look at the star sightings throughout the week.

Skepta and Idris Elba LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 24: Skepta and Idris Elba attend the premiere of “Tribal Mark” a film by Skepta, with Don Julio 1942 and Everyman Cinema on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for 1PLUS1 PRODUCTIONS )

Giancarlo Esposito Giancarlo Esposito at The Hollywood Reporter Studio at Park City – Sponsored by Heineken Silver, Hyundai, Bogner, and SIXT held at the Pendry Park City on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Quavo ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 24: Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter Quavo raises a glass to the launch of his new White X Cognac partnership on January 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 24: Lil Nas X attends the premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for HBO)

Jordyn Woods PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 24: Jordyn Woods attends the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

Flo Milli NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Flo Milli visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 24: Ariana DeBose attends the World premiere of “Argylle” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Rev Run NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Rev Run visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 24: Samuel L. Jackson attends the World premiere of “Argylle” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

KaMillion CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: KaMillion attends the world premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at the Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Snoop Dogg attends the World Premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tika Sumpter CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Tika Sumpter attends the World Premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kandi Burruss CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Kandi Burruss attends the World Premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jonica Booth CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Jonica Booth attends the World Premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Omarion CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Omarion attends the World Premiere of Prime Video’s “The Underdoggs” at Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Big Sean LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Rapper Big Sean attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Skepta LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 24: Skepta attends the premiere of “Tribal Mark” a film by Skepta, with Don Julio 1942 and Everyman Cinema on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for 1PLUS1 PRODUCTIONS )

96th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement Zazie Beetz poses at the 96th Oscars nominations announcement at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Dominique Thorne Dominique Thorne at The Hollywood Reporter Studio at Park City – Sponsored by Heineken Silver, Hyundai, Bogner, and SIXT held at the Pendry Park City on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Colman Domingo Colman Domingo at The Hollywood Reporter Studio at Park City – Sponsored by Heineken Silver, Hyundai, Bogner, and SIXT held at the Pendry Park City on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.