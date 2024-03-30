Star Gazing: Black Hollywood Celebrates The Beauty Of Spring

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

With the arrival of spring, many of the industry’s biggest and brightest stars have been hitting the red carpet from coast to coast in celebration of new releases, television milestones, and so much more.

Earlier this week, the Nkechi Okoro Carroll produced All American put on an amazing event to commemorate the show’s 100th episode. Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Taye Diggs, Greta Onieogou, and Samantha Logan were all in attendance, making Manuela the place to be in Los Angeles.

On the other side of the country, Kevin Hart was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for Humor at The Kennedy Center. Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Ashanti, Nelly, and several others all came out to support the popular comic on the night that his career was celebrated.

Take a look at all the stars out and about around town.

Zendaya SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

Lola Rose Thompson SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Lola Rose Thompson attends the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

Yolanda Adams ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 28: Yolanda Adams attends the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on March 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

CeeLo Green ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 28: Ceelo Green attends the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on March 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Gabrielle Union attends as Knix hosts dinner party to celebrate Gabrielle Union as New Global Brand Ambassador on March 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Knix)

Brian Tyree Henry HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Brian Tyree Henry attends the world premiere of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

Tiffany Haddish WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Tiffany Haddish attends the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage)

Regina Hall WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Regina Hall attends the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage)

Kevin Hart WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: The 2024 Mark Twain Prize recipient Kevin Hart attends the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/WireImage)

Nelly WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Nelly attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Ashanti WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Ashanti attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: (L-R) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

George Wallace WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: George Wallace attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

9th Wonder WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: 9th Wonder attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Nkechi Okoro Carroll attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration for The CW’s “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Bre-Z LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Bre-Z attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration for The CW’s “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Greta Onieogo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Greta Onieogo attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration for The CW’s “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Samantha Logan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Samantha Logan attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration for The CW’s “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Daniel Ezra LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Daniel Ezra attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration for The CW’s “All American” at Manuela on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)