HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Black Hollywood Celebrates The Beauty Of Spring

From Los Angeles to Washington, DC, celebrities from all over are basking in the new season.
Star Gazing: Black Hollywood Celebrates The Beauty Of Spring
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of “Challengers” at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

With the arrival of spring, many of the industry’s biggest and brightest stars have been hitting the red carpet from coast to coast in celebration of new releases, television milestones, and so much more.

Earlier this week, the Nkechi Okoro Carroll produced All American put on an amazing event to commemorate the show’s 100th episode. Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Taye Diggs, Greta Onieogou, and Samantha Logan were all in attendance, making Manuela the place to be in Los Angeles.

On the other side of the country, Kevin Hart was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for Humor at The Kennedy Center. Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Ashanti, Nelly, and several others all came out to support the popular comic on the night that his career was celebrated.

Take a look at all the stars out and about around town.

TOPICS: 