Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted Around Town During The 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

The biggest and brightest stars traveled to New Orleans to experience a weekend filled with food, music, heritage, and more.
By Okla Jones

The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture returned to its home in New Orleans, and brought out hundreds of thousands of beautiful Black people from all over the world to party with a purpose, celebrate African-American heritage and the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, and much, much, more.

This past weekend, many of the biggest names in entertainment traveled to the Crescent City for the many activations in the Convention Center, the evening concerts, and the other experiences held throughout the area. Notable figures like Oprah Winfrey, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others, all could be seen at some point during this year’s festival.

Take a look at the many celebrities around town at The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

