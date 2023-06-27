VP Kamala Harris Will Join The Global Black Economic Forum at the 2023 ESSENCE Fest

Vice President Kamala Harris will be taking the stage at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture to address what’s on everyone’s minds: inflation.

VP Harris along with Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan will round out a panel discussion at The Global Black Economic Forum during the festival, taking place on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris, Secretary Yellen, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, and Administrator Regan, and many others to the Global Black Economic Forum’s stages at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture,” said Alphonso David, President and CEO of The Global Black Economic Forum in a statement. “This will be a unique opportunity for festival attendees and those viewing at home to hear from and interact with leaders whose daily decisions impact their lives and the global economy. The Global Black Economic Forum was established to be the essential convener for the ideas and solutions that will create a more just and equal economy for all.”

On Friday, June 30, 2023, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will each join the Global Black Economic Forum Headquarters Stage to discuss the impact of initiatives from the Biden-Harris administration that are dedicated to advancing economic opportunity for Black people, businesses, and communities. Additionally, Vice President Harris will discuss the impact of implementing legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and ongoing initiatives from the Biden-Harris Administration focused on advancing racial equity, economic justice and reproductive rights.

This marks the second year that the Vice President and senior Administration officials will join ESSENCE Fest’s Global Black Economic Forum to address economic issues affecting Black women.

Tickets for the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture can be found here.