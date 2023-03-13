Rihanna Was The Fashion Queen Of The Night At The 2023 Oscars

Lift Me Up! Last night while all eyes were on all the phenomenal cinematic talent, our eyes were fixated on Rihanna. Rihanna delivered not only a soul-turning performance of her original Oscar-nominated song (what a flex to say) but also served not one but three looks throughout the entire night. We mean, that’s expected from the fashion girl. And these weren’t just any looks — these were three custom looks from three of the top design ateliers in the industry. Fashion icon tings only.

She started the night walking the champagne carpet in a sleek brown leather Alaïa gown. As of late, many of her big moment looks have been with Alaïa (see; the red puffer coat at the Super Bowl and her Vogue baby bump announcement cover) as she and Creative Director Pieter Mulier have developed quite a friendship. The look (below) features Alaïa’s signature rips on the side and quintessentially combines a bustier with the trained skirt. All allowing the bump to shine. Then there was, of course, an outfit change for her performance, followed by another ensemble change for the duration of the ceremony.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Below, get into Rih’s three-part fashion slayage at the 2023 Oscars.

01 Custom Alaïa The first look of the night! HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

02 Custom Artisanal Margiela By John Galliano For her performance outfit, she turned to Margiela. A full Haute Couture look; black silk tulle embroidered top, dark silver and brocade trousers, black leather gloves, and signature Margiela tabi pumps, also in a brocade. THE OSCARS® – The 95th Oscars® will air live from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. (ABC) RIHANNA