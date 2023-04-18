Actress Reagan Gomez And DeWayne Turrentine Jr. Have The Sweetest Love Story

Former model and rapper DeWayne Turrentine Jr. celebrated his 42nd birthday this week, and to mark the occasion, his wife, actress Reagan Gomez, decided to take a walk down memory lane to share their love story with fans. The couple have been married more than 20 years so it’s definitely a special one. She decided to brag on his accomplishments and share her love for him through a lengthy Twitter thread.
It included lauding his work in the ’90s rap group Quo, which was a duo he was a part of alongside well-known choreographer Wade Robson. She pointed out that Teddy Riley produced a hit for them, as did Redman. Michael Clarke Duncan was featured in their videos, and he was “a bodyguard & a father figure to DeWayne all the way until his death.”
If you didn’t know him for his music career, you may know Turrentine’s face from his modeling work. As she noted, his very first photo shoot gig was a major one: posing alongside Naomi Campbell for Vogue. He also did shoots for Versace and Tommy Hilfiger.
The couple met at singer Brandy’s Sweet 16 party and they “were stuck like glue after that.” Together they went on to do a photo shoot for Italian fashion designer Gianfranco Ferré that came about in an interesting way.
The couple then married in November 1999 and went on to start a family. They are parents to daughter Scarlett Turrentine and son Tyger Turrentine, born in 2007 and 2011.
The couple have built a beautiful life together. She wrapped up her wholesome thread showering him with praise, saying, “Happy 42nd honey. At 15, you told me ‘I’ma marry you, you just don’t know it yet.’ A man’s man. A family man. A husband. A father. A son. A brother. An uncle. An uplifter. A BOSS. Everyone leaves better when they meet and talk to you. Here’s to many many more.”
She also, hilariously, decided to clear up some things regarding his background for people.
“And S/O to all the Blasians who (to this day) still come up to him & say he represented for them!” she wrote. “Fyi, his momma & daddy are collard green Black from Pasadena, but genes do what they do. Filipinos in LA (still) claim him heavy.”
These two have managed to maintain a strong bond after more than two decades together and falling in love when they were very young (they married at 18 and 19). Being low key with their relationship helped. Being in the same industry didn’t hurt either.
“We’re really low key. I’ve been in the business a really long time, so has he,” she told The Breakfast Club nearly 10 years ago. “We’ve worked with everybody and you never hear crazy stories about us. We’re at home with our kids. That’s what we do.”
You love to hear it and see it. If you’d like to see more images of the lovely couple over the years, scroll down and bask in their beauty.