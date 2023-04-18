Actress Reagan Gomez And DeWayne Turrentine Jr. Have The Sweetest Love Story

Former model and rapper DeWayne Turrentine Jr. celebrated his 42nd birthday this week, and to mark the occasion, his wife, actress Reagan Gomez, decided to take a walk down memory lane to share their love story with fans. The couple have been married more than 20 years so it’s definitely a special one. She decided to brag on his accomplishments and share her love for him through a lengthy Twitter thread.

Happy 42nd birthday to the rap icon, the modeling icon, my husband, baby daddy & Pasadena, California’s own. Let’s take a trip down memory lane shall we? pic.twitter.com/s5RblAwTE9 — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 17, 2023

It included lauding his work in the ’90s rap group Quo, which was a duo he was a part of alongside well-known choreographer Wade Robson. She pointed out that Teddy Riley produced a hit for them, as did Redman. Michael Clarke Duncan was featured in their videos, and he was “a bodyguard & a father figure to DeWayne all the way until his death.”

If you didn’t know him for his music career, you may know Turrentine’s face from his modeling work. As she noted, his very first photo shoot gig was a major one: posing alongside Naomi Campbell for Vogue. He also did shoots for Versace and Tommy Hilfiger.

After Quo ended, hubby’s old manager suggested he get into modeling. Rappers weren’t modeling back then. Not yet. And not on this level. His VERY FIRST shoot was with Naomi Campbell for @voguemagazine . pic.twitter.com/P07SduwKCT — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 17, 2023

The couple met at singer Brandy’s Sweet 16 party and they “were stuck like glue after that.” Together they went on to do a photo shoot for Italian fashion designer Gianfranco Ferré that came about in an interesting way.

I’ve told this story before but, he was at a GianFranco Ferre shoot & the photographer saw us kissing on his break. The photographer put my short ass in the shoot😂. pic.twitter.com/9pOvEPT3Y2 — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 17, 2023

The couple then married in November 1999 and went on to start a family. They are parents to daughter Scarlett Turrentine and son Tyger Turrentine, born in 2007 and 2011.

Our little hip hop family 🥰 pic.twitter.com/KuJpuvQzz7 — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 17, 2023

The couple have built a beautiful life together. She wrapped up her wholesome thread showering him with praise, saying, “Happy 42nd honey. At 15, you told me ‘I’ma marry you, you just don’t know it yet.’ A man’s man. A family man. A husband. A father. A son. A brother. An uncle. An uplifter. A BOSS. Everyone leaves better when they meet and talk to you. Here’s to many many more.”

She also, hilariously, decided to clear up some things regarding his background for people.

“And S/O to all the Blasians who (to this day) still come up to him & say he represented for them!” she wrote. “Fyi, his momma & daddy are collard green Black from Pasadena, but genes do what they do. Filipinos in LA (still) claim him heavy.”

These two have managed to maintain a strong bond after more than two decades together and falling in love when they were very young (they married at 18 and 19). Being low key with their relationship helped. Being in the same industry didn’t hurt either.

“We’re really low key. I’ve been in the business a really long time, so has he,” she told The Breakfast Club nearly 10 years ago. “We’ve worked with everybody and you never hear crazy stories about us. We’re at home with our kids. That’s what we do.”

You love to hear it and see it. If you’d like to see more images of the lovely couple over the years, scroll down and bask in their beauty.

01 “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” Premiere, 2003 Reagan Gomez Preston and husband Dewayne Turrentine (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

02 “Never Die Alone” Premiere at Sundance Film Festival, 2004 PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 19: Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston and husband musician DeWayne Tunentine attend the premiere of the film “Never Die Alone” at the Eccles Theatre during the 2004 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2004 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 Fox’s “American Idol” Finalist Party, 2011 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 03: Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston and DeWayne Turrentine attend Fox’s “American Idol” Finalist Party on March 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

04 Premiere Of “Think Like A Man Too,” 2014 HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 09: Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston (R) and husband DeWayne Turrentine Jr. attend the premiere of Screen Gems’ “Think Like a Man Too” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

05 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, 2016 NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: DeWayne Turrentine (L) and Reagan Gomez-Preston attend IFP’s 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani, Wall Street on November 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP)