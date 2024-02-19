11 Best Beauty Looks From The People's Choice Awards 2024

Getty Images / Steve Granitz

Beauty trends can reinvent themselves, especially when it comes to award shows. In case you missed it, the 2024 People’s Choice Awards served us legs, hips, and body. Yep, we see you Kandi Burruss. Additionally, the ‘90s nostalgic beauty looks caught our attention as well. From bold eyeshadows and lip liners, to contoured cheeks, we’re adding these aspirational looks to our mood boards.

For starters, with a curly hair half updo and bold smokey eye, actress Laverne Cox had a Renaissance moment on the red carpet. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais turned heads with her magenta hair matching her eyebrows. And let’s not forget, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey’s matte makeup and shimmery shadow complemented her green and deep sea blue dress. And of course, we can’t fail to mention the fellas. TikTok star Paul Russell stepped out showing his flawless skin and ombré hair. Finally, Ice Spice knows she can never go wrong with her mini curly afro.

Below, you’ll find 11 of our favorite beauty looks from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Zuri Hall

Laverne Cox

Loni Love

Fannita Leggett

Kandi Burruss

Chandra Wilson

Garcelle Beauvais

Coi Leray

Paul Russell

Halle Bailey