Best Street Style Day 5 Of PFW SS25

Paris Fashion Week is in its home stretch. This makes way for participants to exude the truest version of themselves style-wise. For good reason, those who travel far and wide to attend the festivities and shows aren’t holding back this time around. On the latest day of presentations, Seleen Saleh captured a variation of ensembles. Many leaned heavily on outerwear selections while others featured varying methods of distinction, a bold skirt, a vibrant handbag, or perhaps an oversized scarf to add a cool factor to one’s outfit.
One style-ridden individual wore all-black in a dramatic but efficient way. She donned black leather flats studded with hundreds of tiny gems and a sheer skirt on top of well-cut trousers and a military-inspired top. British Vogue editor Chioma Nnadi gave us a lesson in mixing textures. In her latest look, she wore a green and yellow jersey with slick brown wool pants all paired with a tried-and-true black trench coat.
Another look that was kitschy but a standout included a woman with beaded braids who appeared in a red leather coat. She wore this outerwear piece with a grey denim skirt with a slit that was quite high, stacked Doc Marten leather boots and a graphic tee. This showgoer married a few patterns making for a compelling street style moment.
Below take a look at the best street style shots from Day 5 of PFW SS25.