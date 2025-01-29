HomeLifestyle

25 Sweet Photos Of Oprah And Stedman Graham Over The Years

An item since the '80s, the couple have made it this long thanks to their support of one another, a love of good food, and an agreement that marriage is not for them.
For as long as many of us have known Oprah, we’ve known of her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, too. The CEO of a marketing and consulting firm in Chi-town, Graham has been by the side of the Queen of Talk since 1986. He’s seen her turn her eponymous show into a cultural juggernaut (the highest-rated daytime talk show there ever was), then start a widely successful magazine, and finally, launch her own network. She’s never had to dim her bright light to be with him. He got it. He got her.

“This career is extremely important to you, and for a long time, I felt like it was first in your life, and I knew it was first in your life,” he said during an appearance on her show in 1989. That’s the same year they covered ESSENCE! “I know that that’s changing. I know there’s a process that you have to go through personally to get to the point where you realize that the Oprah Winfrey Show is not the most important thing in your life. And I also realize that you’re the star, and this is your life, and this is what you do, and I support you in that.”

Despite not being married after more than three decades together, their relationship has stood the test of time. Let Winfrey tell it, marriage would have probably led to their demise.

“The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman: ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’ And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together,'” she told Vogue in 2017. “We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.'”

But they’ve made it this long because he’s a rock and a safe space for her. “He’s appropriately named because he’s steady as a mountain,” she wrote in O, The Oprah Magazine in 2020. “Even-tempered, accountable, trustworthy, patient.”

And among other things, Graham loves…that Winfrey can throw down in the kitchen. “You’re a fantastic cook. You put a lot of love in the work you do, and it crosses over into the food you make,” he said in an interview with Oprah years ago. “Anything she cooks I really enjoy eating, and I appreciate it very much. She makes great pancakes, too. She makes great eggs, she makes great steaks—I mean, you could go on and on and on. She’s just an exceptional cook and an exceptional person.”

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach! But clearly, both parties are being fed in this relationship, and we love to see them together. Check out photos of the delightful pair from their many years together below.

