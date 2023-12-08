41 Of Nicki Minaj’s Best Beauty Moments

MICHAEL TRAN /Getty Images

“It’s Barbie, b****!” Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, as we call icons by their full name, has been the Head Barbie In Charge (HBIC) since birth, 41 years ago today. She has since been crowned the “Queen Of Rap” with a ferocious gaggle of Barbs posted up behind her. As the first female rapper to sign with Young Money Entertainment in 2009, Minaj’s debut hit album Pink Friday had its full circle moment today. On her birthday, she takes us to #GagCity with the sequel to the album that gave her her name – Pink Friday 2.

And to back up Minaj’s artistry? She joins hip-hop with playful beauty. Remember her blue kinky wig and yellow eyeshadow for the Late Show With David Letterman in 2010? From her Bride of Frankenstein wigs to signature asymmetrical cut with thick, bumped bangs (see her multicolored wig at her Pink Friday lipstick launch in 2010), it’s clear she has a look for every alter ego.

But after 2012, she went from Harajuku Barbie– with doll-like lashes and pink-tipped blonde wigs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2011– to a porcelain doll with a long black wig and glass-like skin at Tidal X in 2016. Although her look took on more neutral tones in the late 2010s (like her black streaks on wet blonde hair at the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party), her signature cat eye and rabid personas continue to hold her at the helm of the rap industry. As for her most recent looks? The icon unveiled a sharp wing with pink glitter shadow to host the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards– which we’re still drooling over.

Below, ESSENCE honors Nicki Minaj with 41 of her most shocking beauty looks of all time for her 41st birthday.

US rapper and singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 20: Nicki Minaj leaves the Kiss 100 studios on April 20, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Will/GC Images)

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Recording Artist Nicki Minaj visits the "Late Show With David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on February 4, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage)

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 14: Recording artist Nicki Minaj attends Robin Thicke's "Sex Therapy" album release party at Butter on December 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Singer Nicki Minaj onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Musician Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2010/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs at Staples Center on April 22, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Nicki Minaj attends Lil Wayne Welcome Home Party Hosted By Cash Money Records on November 7, 2010 in Miami, Florida.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE Nicki Minaj attends MAC + Nicki Minaj launch of Pink Friday Lipstick at MAC Times Square on November 23, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for MAC Cosmetics)

MIRAMAR, CA – DECEMBER 03: Singer Nicki Minaj during "VH1 Divas Salute the Troops" presented by the USO at the MCAS Miramar on December 3, 2010 in Miramar, California. "VH1 Divas Salute the Troops" concert event will be televised on Sunday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on VH1. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 09: Nicki Minaj arrives at TAO at the Venetian on December 9, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Recording artist Nicki Minaj arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Nicki Minaj poses for a portrait session to promote her new album 'Pink Friday' on January 20, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Recording artist Nicki Minaj during "VH1 Divas Salute the Troops" presented by the USO at the MCAS Miramar on December 3, 2010 in Miramar, California. "VH1 Divas Salute the Troops" concert event will be televised on Sunday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on VH1.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 12: Recording Artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the Samsung Infuse 4G launch party at Milk Studios on May 12, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj backstage at the launch of the Casio New TRYX digital camera at Best Buy Theater on April 7, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Casio)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – JUINE 05: Nicki Minaj poses in the press room during the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj is seen around Lincoln Center during Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 25: Nicki Minaj attends an evening at Gallery Nightclub at Planet Hollywood on June 25, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 24, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 02: Nicki Minaj attends the Billboard's Sixth Annual Women in Music event at the Capitale on December 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 02: Nicki Minaj sighting on December 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 19: Nicki Minaj is seen leaving Marc Jacobs fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Park Avenue Armory on February 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Recording artist Nicki Minaj attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: Nicki Minaj attends TIDAL X: 1015 at Barclays Center on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Singer Nicki Minaj attends the Philipp Plein Spring 2018 show during New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2017 in New York. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: Nicki Minaj is seen during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

BILBAO, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 04: Nicki Minaj poses in the Winners room after winning the Best Look and Best Hip Hop awards during the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )

30 The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

31 World Premiere Of “Barbie” – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

32 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Nicki Minaj attends the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Nicki Minaj attends the Rick Owens show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

34 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Nicki Minaj attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

35 The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Red Carpet NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

36 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Show NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

37 2023 MTV Video Music Awards – Show NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Rapper Nicki Minaj is seen arriving to Marc Jacobs SS19 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

39 Nicki Minaj Visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 16: Nicki Minaj Visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on December 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”)

40 Nicki Minaj Hosts Halloween Haunted Funhouse At 1 OAK Nightclub In Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 31: Recording artist Nicki Minaj attends a Haunted Funhouse Halloween party at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on October 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/Getty Images)