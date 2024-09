Essence Street Style: NYFW Spring Summer ‘25 — Day 2

Intricate silhouettes that could be described as Avant garde were seen yesterday as New York Fashion Week’s buzzing streets continue. Shot by the talented fashion photographer Seleen Saleh, these looks have us inspired for our next few events for the week with trends like sheer skirts and denim on denim continuing to rise.

On top of that, vibrant colors were seen from hues of bright yellows, pinks, and greens in a sea of all-black outfits. Editor Jasmine Fox-Suliaman opted to add texture to her black outfit with a pleated detail throughout it and a pair of Tabi flats to round out her look. Another attendee wore an all black look in a satin finish with ruffled hemlines, adding a sheen effect as the light hit it in movement.

Designer Charles Harbison opted for a relaxed look with a pop of red in a half and half button-down shirt with bow decals on the wrists, black slacks, and grey tabi boots. Culinary artist Sophia Roe wore the denim-on-denim trend in a simple yet chic trench coat layered over a pair of light-wash jeans, completing her look with a pair of white flats. Another attendee wore a glamorous denim tiered skirt with a textured denim shirt worn open over a white tank top. She completed her look with a Brandon Blackwood denim bag.

Sheer skirts made an appearance as fashion connoisseur and entrepreneur Telsha Anderson-Boone wore a sheer white skirt with crystal polka dots throughout it while another attendee wore a black lace sheer skirt paired with a green jersey top and the Martine Rose Nike mules.

