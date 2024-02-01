What’s New And Black On Netflix In February

February has finally arrived. With that being said, Netflix continues to put out plenty of new content, and this month is no different. During the next 30 days, audiences can anticipate amazing outings from some of today’s most talented entertainers, along with several films and shows that jump off of the screen.

The Vince Staples Show is set to premiere February 15, and Mike Epps is to release his highly-anticipated comedy special, Ready to Sell Out. As far as live production, the streamer will air the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards live, along with the weekly series Inside The NFL.

Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, hits the DSP later this month. Tyler Perry directs and writes this new law thriller about a criminal defense attorney taking on the case of a seductive artist. From hilarious comedies to thought-provoking dramas, there are plenty of projects audiences should look forward to.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

Anaconda – (2/1) This thriller stars Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, and focuses on a documentary film crew in the Amazon rainforest that is led by a snake hunter who is hunting down a giant, legendary green anaconda.

Waves – (2/1) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sterling K. Brown, and Taylor Russell star in this romance drama about a controlling father who attempts to ensure his two children succeed at school.

Dee & Friends in Oz – (2/5) Debuting with two fun-filled seasons of the series, the musical adventure is about young Black protagonist, Dorothy “Dee” Davis — a girl writing a new story where every kid has the power inside themselves to be a hero.

My Wife and Kids, seasons 1-5 (2/5) Starring Damon Wayans as Michael Kyle, the patriarch of an African-American family, My Wife & Kids shined on ABC for five amazing seasons. It features Tisha Campbell-Martin, George O. Gore II, Meagan Good, Jennifer Nicole Freeman, and more.

Players – (2/14) Romance movie starring Damon Wayans, Jr. about a New York sportswriter who develops player relationships with her best friend.

The Vince Staples Show – (2/15) From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams.

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out – (2/20) This Netflix original stand-up comedy special features actor and comedian Mike Epps.