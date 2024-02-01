HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In February

From psychological thrillers to comedy specials, there is plenty of new content available on the popular DSP this month.
February has finally arrived. With that being said, Netflix continues to put out plenty of new content, and this month is no different. During the next 30 days, audiences can anticipate amazing outings from some of today’s most talented entertainers, along with several films and shows that jump off of the screen.

The Vince Staples Show is set to premiere February 15, and Mike Epps is to release his highly-anticipated comedy special, Ready to Sell Out. As far as live production, the streamer will air the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards live, along with the weekly series Inside The NFL. 

Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, hits the DSP later this month. Tyler Perry directs and writes this new law thriller about a criminal defense attorney taking on the case of a seductive artist. From hilarious comedies to thought-provoking dramas, there are plenty of projects audiences should look forward to.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

