Jeffrey Wright, Danielle Brooks And ‘The Color Purple’ Cast Among Nominees For 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Today, the nominees for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Instagram Live. Set to take place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year.

Insecure creator Issa Rae revealed the nominations for outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances alongside Kumail Nanjiani, while Jason George and Woody Schultz announced the nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles.

Among the list of nominees for the 2024 SAG Awards are Colman Domingo and Jeffrey Wright for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role; Sterling K. Brown for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role; Danielle Brooks and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and the casts of American Fiction, The Color Purple for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Uzo Aduba, David Oyelowo, and Quinta Brunson, among others, also received nods for this year’s ceremony.

Presented by SAG-AFTRA, this highly anticipated event will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Woody Schultz.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Take a look at the full list of nominees here.