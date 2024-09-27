Best New Music This Week: Willow, Mickey Guyton, Leon Thomas And More

Happy Friday, folks. With September coming and going like it had somewhere to be, some amazing music has hit streaming services, ending the month on a high note. From superstar entertainers to this era’s most notable musicians, this weekend will be filled with a powerful soundtrack for you and yours.

This week, The Weeknd teams up with Playboi Carti for the new track, “Timeless,” which the two performed for the first time at the former’s one-night-only concert in Brazil earlier this month. The R&B crooner Mario returns with a catchy single called “Space,” willow and Kamasi Washington collaborate on “wanted,” from the deluxe version of empathogen, and Leon Thomas drops his second studio album MUTT. Our roundup also includes music from Saweetie, Monaleo, Mickey Guyton, and more.

Take a look at the list of new releases below.

willow ft. Kamasi Washington – "wanted" willow incorporates Kamasi Washington on the single "wanted" from ceremonial contrafact, the deluxe version on empathogen. Check it out HERE.

October London – "A Beautiful Woman" Singer-songwriter and Death Row signee, October London continues his successful 2024 with the new record "A Beautiful Woman" Check it out HERE.

Leon Bridges – “That’s What I Love” Singer and songwriter Leon Bridges releases the song “That’s What I Love.” Hear the new track HERE.

Mickey Guyton – 'House On Fire' Country music star and ESSENCE Festival alumni releases her second studio album House On Fire, featuring Kane Brown. Listen to it HERE.

Maxo Kream ft Tyler, The Creator – “Cracc Era” Maxo Kream has shared “Cracc Era,” a new song featuring Tyler, the Creator. It’s the two artist’s second collaboration, following 2021’s “Big Persona.” Check out the song HERE.

BIA ft. Lil Yachty – “PISSED OFF” BIA and Lil Yachty connect in the video for their new collaboration, “Pissed Off.” Watch it HERE.

Leon Thomas – ‘MUTT’ The multitalented singer Leon Thomas drops his second studio album MUTT. Stream the entire project HERE.

Mario – “Space” R&B veteran Mario has returned with his new single “Space,” produced by BNYX, and co-written by James Fauntleroy. Hear the track HERE.

Saweetie – "Is It The Way" In anticipation of her long-awaited debut album Pretty B*tch Music, Saweetie drops the track "Is It the Way." Watch the video HERE.





Monaleo – ‘Throwing Bows’ Today, the rapper Monaleo gifts fans with the EP Throwing Bows, which features Sauce Walka, Kaliii, the TEXAS BOYZ and more. Hear it HERE.