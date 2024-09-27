HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Willow, Mickey Guyton, Leon Thomas And More

Today’s list also includes a soulful track from Mario titled “Space,” and Monaleo’s highly anticipated EP, ‘Throwing Bows.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With September coming and going like it had somewhere to be, some amazing music has hit streaming services, ending the month on a high note. From superstar entertainers to this era’s most notable musicians, this weekend will be filled with a powerful soundtrack for you and yours.

This week, The Weeknd teams up with Playboi Carti for the new track, “Timeless,” which the two performed for the first time at the former’s one-night-only concert in Brazil earlier this month. The R&B crooner Mario returns with a catchy single called “Space,” willow and Kamasi Washington collaborate on “wanted,” from the deluxe version of empathogen, and Leon Thomas drops his second studio album MUTT. Our roundup also includes music from Saweetie, Monaleo, Mickey Guyton, and more.

Take a look at the list of new releases below.

