Best New Music This Week: Usher, JT, Monaleo And More

Happy Friday, folks. As always, today is the day that we bring to you the best in new music. From hip-hop to traditional R&B, there are plenty of songs and albums for you to vibe to in the coming days.

Ahead of his Super LVIII performance, the legendary singer and songwriter Usher teamed up with Pheelz to release the track, “Ruin.” This week, Ye Ali and GRAMMY-nominated artist Kenyon Dixon dropped “My Way,” Nicki Minaj responds to her detractors with “Big Foot,” and JT of City Girls unveiled a new single titled “Sideways.” Today’s list also includes music from Lil Yatchy, TiaCorine, and Monaleo.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

JT – “Sideways” The City Girls’ JT is back in the spotlight with her latest solo single, “Sideways.” Check it out HERE.

Usher ft. Pheelz – “Ruin” The R&B icon recruits Afrobeats star Pheelz to join him for the new, Afrobeats-inspired single, “Ruin.” Watch the video HERE.

Monaleo – “Don Who Leo” The Houston native Monaleo has returned with her first single of 2024, the scathing freestyle, “Don Who Leo.” Listen to the new track HERE.

Nicki Minaj – “Big Foot” Just three days after Megan Thee Stallion released “Hiss,” the “Moment 4 Life” rapper came back with the track, “Big Foot.” Hear it HERE.

Lil Yatchy – “A Cold Sunday” Lil Yachty has shared a new song titled “A Cold Sunday.” The Aris Tatalovich–produced single comes with a music video directed by AMD Visuals. Watch it HERE.

Ye Ali ft. Kenyon Dixon – “My Way” Ye Ali and Kenyon Dixon–two amazing singers–teamed up to create the collaborative track, “My Way.” Listen to it HERE.

TiaCorine – ‘Almost There’ EP The North Carolina rapper TiaCorine has dropped her major label debut, an eight-track effort titled Almost There. Listen to it HERE.