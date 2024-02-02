HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Usher, JT, Monaleo And More

Today’s list also includes a new collaboration between Ye Ali and Kenyon Dixon titled “My Way.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As always, today is the day that we bring to you the best in new music. From hip-hop to traditional R&B, there are plenty of songs and albums for you to vibe to in the coming days.

Ahead of his Super LVIII performance, the legendary singer and songwriter Usher teamed up with Pheelz to release the track, “Ruin.” This week, Ye Ali and GRAMMY-nominated artist Kenyon Dixon dropped “My Way,” Nicki Minaj responds to her detractors with “Big Foot,” and JT of City Girls unveiled a new single titled “Sideways.” Today’s list also includes music from Lil Yatchy, TiaCorine, and Monaleo. 

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

