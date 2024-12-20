Best New Music This Week: Tink, J. Cole, Burna Boy And More

Happy Friday, folks! The holiday season is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than with fresh music to set the mood? This week’s list offers something for everyone, from soulful R&B to high-energy hip-hop and festive Afrobeats. Whether you’re looking for tracks to vibe with while wrapping gifts or something upbeat to get you into the holiday spirit, these releases have you covered.

Leading the charge is Burna Boy with “Bundle by Bundle,” a vibrant track that channels the energy of Nigerian nightlife. J. Cole celebrates the 10th anniversary of his seminal album 2014 Forest Hills Drive with a special edition featuring unreleased tracks. Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr team up for their joint project LUCKY HER, bringing West Coast vibes to the forefront. Today’s list also includes music from IDK, Tink, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

J. Cole – ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’ (10-Year Anniversary Edition) Celebrating a decade since its original release, J. Cole presents the 10-year anniversary edition of 2014 Forest Hills Drive. This special edition includes eight previously unreleased tracks from the album’s sessions, offering fans a deeper dive into his creative process during that era. Check it out HERE.

Burna Boy – “Bundle by Bundle” The Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has dropped “Bundle by Bundle,” a vibrant track that captures the festive energy of Nigerian nightlife. Produced by Telz, this single is a precursor to his upcoming eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, slated for release in 2025. Listen to it HERE.

Mozzy & Kalan.FrFr – ‘LUCKY HER’ West Coast rappers Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr collaborate on the joint project LUCKY HER, blending their unique styles to deliver a collection of tracks that showcase their lyrical prowess and storytelling abilities. Stream it HERE.

Rotimi – “Detty December” (Video) Actor and singer Rotimi releases the festive visuals for “Detty December,” capturing the holiday spirit with vibrant scenes that complement the song’s upbeat and celebratory vibe. Watch it HERE.

Larry June – “Treasure Island” San Francisco’s own Larry June drops “Treasure Island,” a laid-back track that embodies his signature smooth flow and motivational themes, perfect for cruising through the city. Check it out HERE.

IDK – “FLOW” Rapper IDK returns with “FLOW,” a dynamic single that highlights his versatility and innovative approach to hip-hop, further solidifying his place in the contemporary rap scene. Hear it HERE.