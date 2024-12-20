HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Tink, J. Cole, Burna Boy And More

Today’s list also includes Rotimi’s visual for “Detty December” and “FLOW” by IDK.
Happy Friday, folks! The holiday season is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than with fresh music to set the mood? This week’s list offers something for everyone, from soulful R&B to high-energy hip-hop and festive Afrobeats. Whether you’re looking for tracks to vibe with while wrapping gifts or something upbeat to get you into the holiday spirit, these releases have you covered.

Leading the charge is Burna Boy with “Bundle by Bundle,” a vibrant track that channels the energy of Nigerian nightlife. J. Cole celebrates the 10th anniversary of his seminal album 2014 Forest Hills Drive with a special edition featuring unreleased tracks. Mozzy and Kalan.FrFr team up for their joint project LUCKY HER, bringing West Coast vibes to the forefront. Today’s list also includes music from IDK, Tink, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

