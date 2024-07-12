Best New Music This Week: Terrace Martin, Tink, Ice Spice And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week, there’s tons of new music from your favorite artists—so sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

Today, the talented musician Tink releases her highly-anticipated album, Winter’s Diary 5, Common & Pete Rock come together for The Auditorium, Vol.1, and Camper, Ari Lennox, and Jeremih drop “War” for all the R&B heads out there. Our list also includes music from YG, Mustard, Kid Cudi, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

Common & Pete Rock – ‘The Auditorium, Vol. 1’ Today, Common and Pete Rock released their first full-length collaboration, The Auditorium, Vol. 1 via Loma Vista Recordings. Listen to the album HERE.

Camper ft. Ari Lennox & Jeremih – “War” Grammy-winning producer Camper has enlisted Ari Lennox and Jeremih for his new single “War.” Listen to it HERE. 1.86.0-HFNJPZP5EQBRS6FLSR4ONHYZQU.0.1-3

Tink – ‘Winter’s Diary 5’ Multi-talented R&B musician and lyricist, Tink, has delivered Winter’s Diary 5, the fifth installment of the mixtape series that propelled her to stardom. Hear the project HERE.

Ice Spice ft. Central Cee – “Did It First” Ice Spice’s debut album Y2K! arrives later this month, and she’s already shared the songs “Phat Butt,” “Gimmie A Light,” and “Think U The Shit (Fart).” Now, she’s dropped “Did It First.” Stream the song HERE.

Mustard – “Pray For Me” Grammy-winning producer and artist Mustard is back with his second single, “Pray For Me,” from his highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Faith of a Mustard Seed,” set to release on July 26, 2024. Check it out HERE.





B.o.B. – “Bamboo” Today, B.o.B releases third single “Bamboo” from his upcoming project, “Space Time.” This track adds a lighthearted fun aspect to the lyrical & intentional “Elements” series. Check it out HERE.

Terrace Martin, Arin Ray, Elena Pinderhughes – “Solo” The multi-talented Terrace Martin teams up with Arin Ray and Elena Pinderhughes for an amazing new single titled “Solo.” Listen to the record HERE.

Kid Cudi – “Dreams I See” To accompany his “Moon Man #3” comic series, Kid Cudi has debuted his new song “Dreams I See” along with a visualizer. Check it out HERE.