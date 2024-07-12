HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Terrace Martin, Tink, Ice Spice And More

Today’s list also includes the collaborative album from Common & Pete Rock, ‘The Auditorium, Vol. 1.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. This week, there’s tons of new music from your favorite artists—so sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

Today, the talented musician Tink releases her highly-anticipated album, Winter’s Diary 5, Common & Pete Rock come together for The Auditorium, Vol.1, and Camper, Ari Lennox, and Jeremih drop “War” for all the R&B heads out there. Our list also includes music from YG, Mustard, Kid Cudi, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

