Best New Music This Week: Shenseea, Burna Boy, The Weeknd And More

Today’s list also includes Kid Cudi’s return, and the Metro Boomin-curated soundtrack to ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we begin the month of June, many of the music industry’s top acts are dropping some amazing content just in time for the summer. From hip-hop and R&B, to the growing genre of Afrobeats, the good folks here at ESSENCE have compiled a list of the top tunes for you to listen to this weekend.

Today, Grammy nominated, chart topping Jamaican artist Shenseea released her brand new single “Sold Out”. Burna Boy also comes with a new drop, “Sittin’ On Top of the World,” which samples Brandy and Mase’s 1998 hit. Chicago rapper Saba and producer No I.D. have shared the video for “Hue_Man Nature,” the latest single from their upcoming mixtape, and Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem collaborated for another new song: “The Hillbillies,” which is accompanied with a video to match.

In addition to the above-mentioned tracks, our roundup includes music from Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, Toosii, and more.

Take a look at the Best New Music This Week below.

