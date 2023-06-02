Best New Music This Week: Shenseea, Burna Boy, The Weeknd And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we begin the month of June, many of the music industry’s top acts are dropping some amazing content just in time for the summer. From hip-hop and R&B, to the growing genre of Afrobeats, the good folks here at ESSENCE have compiled a list of the top tunes for you to listen to this weekend.

Today, Grammy nominated, chart topping Jamaican artist Shenseea released her brand new single “Sold Out”. Burna Boy also comes with a new drop, “Sittin’ On Top of the World,” which samples Brandy and Mase’s 1998 hit. Chicago rapper Saba and producer No I.D. have shared the video for “Hue_Man Nature,” the latest single from their upcoming mixtape, and Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem collaborated for another new song: “The Hillbillies,” which is accompanied with a video to match.

In addition to the above-mentioned tracks, our roundup includes music from Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, Toosii, and more.

Take a look at the Best New Music This Week below.

01 Shenseea – “Sold Out” Today, Grammy nominated, chart topping Jamaican artist Shenseea released her brand new single “Sold Out”. The addictive single was produced byLondon On Da Track and Dready. Listen to it HERE and watch the visualizer HERE.

02 Burna Boy – “Sittin’ On Top of the World” Burna Boy has shared a new single, a track titled “Sittin’ On Top of the World.” It samples “Top of the World,” Brandy and Mase’s 1998 hit. Stream the song HERE.

03 Metro Boomin – ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack’ As the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack’s executive producer, Metro Boomin has brought a guest feature list that includes Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Offset, Coi Leray, Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, A$AP Rocky, Nav, J.I.D., James Blake and Wizkid, among others. Check it out HERE.

04 Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem – “The Hillbillies” Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem have linked up for another new song: “The Hillbillies,” produced by Evilgiane, is accompanied by a music video directed by Neal Farmer. Watch it HERE.

05 Toosii – ‘NAUJOUR’ Rapper Toosii released his new studio LP today. The NAUJOUR album features Khalid, Future, 21 Savage, and Wallo. Listen to it HERE.

06 Kid Cudi – “Porsche Topless” Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning multi platinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi returns with a brand-new single entitled “Porsche Topless.” Check it out HERE.

07 Saba & No ID – “Hue_Man Nature” Chicago rapper Saba and producer No I.D. have shared the video for “Hue_Man Nature,” the latest single from their upcoming mixtape, From the Private Collection of Saba & No ID. Watch it HERE.