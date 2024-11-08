Best New Music This Week: Ella Mai, Mario, Eric Bellinger And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we settle into the month of November, some of the most talented artists in the industry are releasing great music. From Hip-Hop to the soulful sounds of R&B, you’ll have many options to vibe to this weekend.

Ahead of his upcoming album The Crossroads, Cordae dropped a new single titled “Syrup Sandwiches,” featuring Joey Bada$$. Also, Ella Mai released the EP 3 this week, Ab-Soul unveiled his Soul Burger project, and Ice Cube enlisted the services of Killer Mike and Busta Rhymes for “Ego Maniacs.” Our roundup includes music from Ferg, Eric Bellinger, Mario, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

Ella Mai – ‘3’ Earlier this week, the talented singer Ella Mai returned with a new EP titled 3. The project features the songs “Hearts On Deck,” “One Of These,” and “Little Things.” Listen to it HERE.

Ferg – ‘DAROLD’ Today, the multifaceted Ferg drops his highly-anticipated, self-titled album DAROLD. The LP includes features from Coco Jones, Mary J. Blige, Dapper Dan, and more. Hear it HERE.

Cordae ft. Joey Bada$$ – “Syrup Sandwiches” One week before the release of his new album, rapper Cordae links up with Joey Bada$$ for the track “Syrup Sandwiches.” Check it out HERE.

S!MONE – ‘Magnet’ S!MONE has released her debut album, MAGNET. The 10-track collection features her latest singles, “Short Notice” and “Borderline.” Download the project HERE.

Ab-Soul – ‘Soul Burger’ After a phenomenal 2024, TDE’s Ab-Soul closes out the year with a bang by releasing Soul Burger, featuring Vince Staples, Doechii, JID, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Mario – “Glad You Came” Singer Mario releases the new single “Glad You Came” to the masses. Hear it HERE.

Eric Bellinger – “Feelings Never Die” Eric Bellinger definitely stays active. Today, the R&B singer has dropped off a brand new single, which is titled “Feelings Never Die.” Stream the song HERE.

PHABO ft. Josef Lamercier – “5000 Degrees” Wednesday, PHABO and Josef Lamercier teamed up for a fresh track titled “5000 Degrees.” Check it out HERE.