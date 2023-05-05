Home · News

Best New Music This Week: Coco Jones, Jidenna, Amaarae And More

Today’s list also includes an uplifting new single by Lecrae titled “Your Power,” featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard.
Best New Music This Week: Coco Jones, Jidenna, Amaarae And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the weekend, it’s only right that we provide you with the perfect playlist to set the right mood for whatever you decide to do.

Today, Jidenna releases his long awaited third studio album titled YOU ME & GOD. The California native Omarion also dropped a new LP, the 11 track Full Circle: Sonic Book 1, which features guest appearances from Sevyn Streeter, RILEY, BJRNCK, and more. Our list includes music from Kirby, Fireboy DML, and BJ the Chicago Kid, among others.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

TOPICS: 