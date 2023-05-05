Best New Music This Week: Coco Jones, Jidenna, Amaarae And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the weekend, it’s only right that we provide you with the perfect playlist to set the right mood for whatever you decide to do.

Today, Jidenna releases his long awaited third studio album titled YOU ME & GOD. The California native Omarion also dropped a new LP, the 11 track Full Circle: Sonic Book 1, which features guest appearances from Sevyn Streeter, RILEY, BJRNCK, and more. Our list includes music from Kirby, Fireboy DML, and BJ the Chicago Kid, among others.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

01 Kirby ft. Rapsody – Eve Gene Up-and-coming singer Kirby dropped a new single titled “Eve Gene,” with features the North Carolina native Rapsody. Listen to it HERE.

02 Lecrae ft. Tasha Cobb Leonard – “Your Power” Today, gospel rapper Lecrae brings to the masses an uplifting new song, the aptly titled “Your Power.” He enlisted the help of the great Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Check it out HERE.

03 Omarion – ‘Full Circle: Sonic Book 1’ The R&B singer has kept fans waiting for new music for quite some time. Now, Omarion has finally released his sixth solo album Full Circle: Sonic Book 1. Stream the project HERE.

04 Jidenna – ‘ME YOU & GOD’ After a long hiatus, Jidenna has released his third studio album, ME YOU & GOD. The new project features Bootsy Collins, Roman GianArthur, and more. Check it out HERE.

05 Coco Jones – “Double Back” Earlier this week, Coco Jones returned with a brand new offering from her recent album, the official music video for “Double Back.” Watch it HERE.

06 Fireboy DML – “Someone” Fireboy DML has dropped off his latest single, “Someone,” his first release of the year. Check it out HERE.

07 BJ The Chicago Kid – “Forgot Your Name” On May 3, BJ The Chicago Kid officially made his return with his latest single, “Forgot Your Name” featuring Cory Henry. Listen to it HERE.