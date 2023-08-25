Home

Best New Music This Week: Burna Boy Releases New Album, ‘I Told Them…’

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones, along with Usher’s video for “Good Good.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As usual, the good folks here at ESSENCE have an amazing list of new music from today’s biggest and brightest entertainers. From hardcore rap to the purest form of R&B – you can get it all right here.

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Burna Boy releases his seventh studio album, I Told Them…, which includes appearances from GZA, RZA, Dave, Seyi Vibez, J. Cole and more. Earlier this week, Usher released the visual for the 21 Savage and Summer Walker-assisted “Good Good,” Fridayy drops his self-titled project, and Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones team up for the song “Moment of Your Life.” 

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

