Best New Music This Week: Burna Boy Releases New Album, ‘I Told Them…’

Happy Friday, folks. As usual, the good folks here at ESSENCE have an amazing list of new music from today’s biggest and brightest entertainers. From hardcore rap to the purest form of R&B – you can get it all right here.

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Burna Boy releases his seventh studio album, I Told Them…, which includes appearances from GZA, RZA, Dave, Seyi Vibez, J. Cole and more. Earlier this week, Usher released the visual for the 21 Savage and Summer Walker-assisted “Good Good,” Fridayy drops his self-titled project, and Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones team up for the song “Moment of Your Life.”

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

01 Burna Boy – ‘I Told Them…’ GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Burna Boy releases his seventh studio album, I Told Them… The 15-track album includes appearances from GZA, RZA, 21 Savage, Dave, Seyi Vibez, J. Cole and Byron Messia. Listen to it HERE.

02 Brent Faiyaz & Coco Jones – “Moment of Your Life” Earlier this week, Brent Faiyaz and Coco Jones came together on a new single titled “Moment of Your Life,” which is produced by Dpat, Mannyvelli, and Sparkheem. Watch it HERE.

03 Fridayy – ‘Fridayy’ Rising R&B superstar Fridayy drops his self-titled album today. The LP features guests including Adekunle Gold, Chris Brown, Fireboy DML, Byron Messia, and more. Check it out HERE.

04 Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage – “Good Good” Fans can now see the video for Usher’s “Good Good,” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage. Check it out HERE.

05 Lil Yachty – ‘TESLA’ Today, Lil Yachty releases the 4-track EP TESLA, which features “Tesla,” “Colo Steppin’ Crete Boy,” and “Strike (Holster).” Stream it HERE.

06 Nas – “Black Magic” This week, Nas and Hit-Boy unveiled a new visual for “Black Magic,” which sampled the classic Children Of The Corn single of the same name. Watch it HERE.