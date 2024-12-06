HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Skepta, Khalid, Queen Naija And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration from Roddy Ricch and Terrace Martin, along with Smino fourth studio album, ‘Maybe In Nirvana.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we wrap up the first Friday and December–and begin wrapping up those Christmas gifts—it’s important to relax and unwind after a hectic work week. With that being said, some amazing artists have released new music to serve as the perfect backdrop for you in the coming days. From Afrobeats stars to contemporary R&B singers, we’ve got something for you to vibe to.

Today, Khalid and Ayra Starr link up for the soulful duet titled “Make It Up To You.” Also, Queen Naija drops “Straight Outta Heaven,” Smino unveils his highly-anticipated Maybe In Nirvana, which features Bun B, Ravyn Lenae, and Thundercat, while Wiz Khalifa returns with Hit It Once. Our list also includes music from THEY, Roddy Ricch, Davido and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new music below.

