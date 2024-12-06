Best New Music This Week: Skepta, Khalid, Queen Naija And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we wrap up the first Friday and December–and begin wrapping up those Christmas gifts—it’s important to relax and unwind after a hectic work week. With that being said, some amazing artists have released new music to serve as the perfect backdrop for you in the coming days. From Afrobeats stars to contemporary R&B singers, we’ve got something for you to vibe to.

Today, Khalid and Ayra Starr link up for the soulful duet titled “Make It Up To You.” Also, Queen Naija drops “Straight Outta Heaven,” Smino unveils his highly-anticipated Maybe In Nirvana, which features Bun B, Ravyn Lenae, and Thundercat, while Wiz Khalifa returns with Hit It Once. Our list also includes music from THEY, Roddy Ricch, Davido and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new music below.

Smino – ‘Maybe In Nirvana’ It’s been two years since the release of Luv 4 Rent, Smino drops his fourth studio album Maybe In Nirvana, featuring Ravyn Lenae, Bun B, and more. Check it out HERE.

THEY. – “Straight Up” The LA-based duo THEY. released the track “Straight Up” today, which is featured on a two-pack that also features “Diamonds & Pearls.” Listen to them HERE.

Arima Ederra ft. Mereba – “Oh God” Yesterday, Arima Ederra went to social media to express her excitement about the upcoming release “Oh God,” which has a guest appearance from Mereba. Stream the brand new record HERE.

Roddy Ricch ft. Terrace Martin – “Lonely Road” Roddy Ricch and Terrace Martin connect on the track “Lonely Road,” which continues to build upon Ricch’s momentum for 2025. Check out the collaboration HERE.

Davido ft. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike – “Funds” Today, Afrobeats superstar Davido drops the track “Funds,” featuring ODUMODUBLVCK and Chike. The song is the second single off of his upcoming album 5ive, which is set for release in March. Listen to the song HERE.

Skepta ft. Lex Luger – “Alpha Omega” Yesterday, the UK rap star Skepta dropped “Alpha Omega,” which features production from Deedotwill, Thrilla, and the incomparable Lex Luger. Listen to it HERE.

Khalid ft. Ayra Starr – “Make It Up To You” After teasing the track earlier this week, Khalid finally unveils “Make It Up To You,” the collaboration between he and the talented Ayra Starr. Stream the new song HERE.

Big Hit & Hit-Boy – "Bigger Than Life" Hip-Hop's favorite father-son tandem of Big Hit and Hit-Boy return with the song "Bigger Than Life." Hear the brand new track HERE.

Queen Naija – “Straight Outta Heaven” Today, Queen Naija gifts her fans with the release of a brand new single titled “Straight Outta Heaven.” Hear the song HERE.