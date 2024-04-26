HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Normani, Tems, Shenseea And More

Today’s list also includes the single “OKAY” from JT of City Girls, and Coi Leray’s “Can’t Come Back.”
Best New Music This Week: Normani, Tems, Shenseea And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we approach the final days in April, it’s important that we bask in the beautiful weather and enjoy all the new and amazing music that artists from all over have released. Whether it’s hip-hop, R&B, country, or more, there’s something for everyone to listen to.

Today, global superstar Sheneesa dropped her newest single titled “Neva Eva,” which is produced by Ilya, Supa Dups, and Di Genius. Also, Normani and Gunna came together for the track “1:59,” JT continues her solo run with “Okay,” and Foggieraw and Ari Lennox unveil their highly anticipated “Stay Awhile,” which has been teased on social media for quite some time. Our list additionally includes music  from Anycia, Durand Bernarr, Monaleo, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new music below.

TOPICS: 