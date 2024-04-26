Best New Music This Week: Normani, Tems, Shenseea And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we approach the final days in April, it’s important that we bask in the beautiful weather and enjoy all the new and amazing music that artists from all over have released. Whether it’s hip-hop, R&B, country, or more, there’s something for everyone to listen to.

Today, global superstar Sheneesa dropped her newest single titled “Neva Eva,” which is produced by Ilya, Supa Dups, and Di Genius. Also, Normani and Gunna came together for the track “1:59,” JT continues her solo run with “Okay,” and Foggieraw and Ari Lennox unveil their highly anticipated “Stay Awhile,” which has been teased on social media for quite some time. Our list additionally includes music from Anycia, Durand Bernarr, Monaleo, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new music below.

Normani ft. Gunna – “1:59” Singer-songwriter Normani unveils her new single “1:59,” featuring Gunna via RCA Records. The single comes on the heels of the announcement of her long-awaited and highly anticipated debut album DOPAMINE, stream the project HERE.

Tems – “Love Me JeJe” Earlier this month, Tems announced her long-awaited debut album, Born In The Wild. The Nigerian singer also debuted a new song called “Love Me JeJe” during her first weekend at Coachella, and today she unveils it to the world. Check it out HERE. 1.83.0-2OLODQN3ALBSJTUD62Q73IMH2I.0.2-4

Coi Leray – “Can’t Come Back” Coi Leray continues her 2024 run with the sizzling new song “Can’t Come Back.” Stream the song HERE.

Durand Bernarr – “Unknown” Today, Durand Bernarr releases the single “UNKNOWN,” a frustrated gut-wrenching story about someone being so close to being in love with a friend and yet, the mark is missed, off his upcoming EP. Listen to it HERE.

Saba & No ID – “head.rap” Two legends in their own rights, Chicago rap virtuoso Saba & GRAMMY® Award-winning super-producer No ID, release their new single “head.rap.” The track features R&B breakouts Jordan Ward and Ogi and rising independent singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin. Check it out HERE.

JT – “OKAY” Currently on her first headlining solo US tour, JT has dropped the boastful new single “OKAY.” Listen to it HERE.

Monaleo – “Ranchero” Rising rap star, Monaleo, has just released her latest anticipated single and visual for “Ranchero.” Watch the video HERE.

ESTA ft. Joyce Wrice & Duckwrth – “too fast” Soulection standout ESTA releases a collaborative song with Joyce Wrice and Duckwrth for the record “too fast.” Stream the song HERE.

Anycia – ‘Princess Pop That’ Atlanta rapper Anycia previously released tracks such as “Back outside” with Latto, “Uplit freestyle,” and “Bad weather.” Now, she has released her debut album, “Princess Pop That.” Listen to it HERE.

Foggieraw ft. Ari Lennox – “Stay Awhile” After days of teasing, Foggieraw drops the track for “Stay Awhile” featuring Ari Lennox. Check it out HERE.

Shenseea – “Neva Eva” Today, GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping Jamaican artist, Shenseea dropped her newest single “Neva Neva.” The single is produced by Ilya, Supa Dups and Di Genius. Check it out HERE.

Mickey Guyton – “Scary Love” Country music star Mickey Guyton returns with a new track titled “Scary Love.” Hear the song HERE.

PartyNextDoor – ‘P4’ PARTYNEXTDOOR is back with his first studio effort in four years, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. Hear the album HERE.

Camper ft. Syd & Tank – “I Need It” Grammy-winning producer Camper has teamed with Syd and Tank for his new single “I Need It.” Check it out HERE.