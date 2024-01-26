HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Shenseea, Lil Nas X And More

Today’s list includes a new video from SiR and Tierra Whack’s “SHOWER SONG.”
Happy Friday, folks. With another week in the books, it’s only right that we provide the best in new music from several of your favorite artists.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion releases “HISS,” the follow-up to “Cobra,” which dropped last November, GRAMMY-nominated Jamaican artist Shenseea, dropped her first song of the year, “Hit & Run,” featuring Masicka and Di Genius, and the viral duo Flyana Boss unveiled the new single “Candyman.” Our list also includes music from Coi Leray, SiR, Tierra Whack and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

