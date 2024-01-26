Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Shenseea, Lil Nas X And More

Happy Friday, folks. With another week in the books, it’s only right that we provide the best in new music from several of your favorite artists.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion releases “HISS,” the follow-up to “Cobra,” which dropped last November, GRAMMY-nominated Jamaican artist Shenseea, dropped her first song of the year, “Hit & Run,” featuring Masicka and Di Genius, and the viral duo Flyana Boss unveiled the new single “Candyman.” Our list also includes music from Coi Leray, SiR, Tierra Whack and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

Megan Thee Stallion – “HISS” Today, three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion unleashed her new single “HISS,” which you can stream HERE.

SiR – “No Evil” TDE signee SiR makes a powerful return with “No Evil,” his first official single since 2022. Watch the visual HERE.

Shenseea ft. Masicka and Di Genius Today, GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping Jamaican artist dropped her first release of the year, “Hit & Run” feat. Masicka and Di Genius – listen HERE.

Tierra Whack – “SHOWER SONG” The new single from WORLD WIDE WHACK, “Shower Song,” is out now. Listen to it HERE.

Flyana Boss – “Candyman” The popular rap duo Flyana Boss is back with another single titled “Candyman.” Hear the track HERE.

Benny The Butcher – ‘Everybody Can’t Go’ Benny The Butcher, member of Buffalo’s acclaimed Griselda collective, releases his highly-anticipated new album, EVERYBODY CAN’T GO. Check it out HERE.

Coi Leray & Mike WiLL Made-It – “Wanna Come Thru” The “Players” rapper released her first single of the new year, the seductive “Wanna come Thru.” The song is produced by Mike Will Made-It. Check it out HERE.