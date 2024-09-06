Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Lola Brooke, Flo Milli And More

Happy Friday, folks. As the first weekend of September ushers in the new season, the music world is heating up with fresh releases that set the tone for the months ahead. With a blend of high-energy tracks and soulful melodies, these new drops are a perfect ending to the week.

Today, Flo Milli stuns with “Wet Dreams,” while Leon Bridges brings his signature smoothness with “Laredo.” A$AP Rocky and J.Cole team up on “Ruby Rosary,” elevating the anticipation for the upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. Our roundup includes music from Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Naija, Durand Bernarr, Lola Brooke and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week.

Lola Brooke ft. Jeremih – "No One Else" Lola Brooke teams up with Jeremih for "No One Else," blending R&B and rap for a smooth, romantic vibe. Hear it HERE.

Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, Doodles, Kyle Richh – "Can't Hold Me Down" Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and Pharrell Williams drop the animated soundtrack single "Can't Hold Me Down" alongside Kyle Richh and Doodles, bringing a dynamic collaboration. Check it out HERE.

Megan Thee Stallion ft. RM – “Neva Play” Megan Thee Stallion and RM unite for “Neva Play,” merging their styles for a unique collaboration. Stream the song HERE.

Flo Milli ft. Coop & G – “Wet Dreams” Flo Milli ignites the week with “Wet Dreams,” showcasing her bold, unapologetic style. Listen to it HERE.

A$AP Rocky ft. J. Cole – “Ruby Rosary” A$AP Rocky and J. Cole collaborate on the highly anticipated “Ruby Rosary,” from Rocky’s upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb. Listen to it HERE.

Queen Naija – “Good Girls Finish Last” This week, Queen Naija dropped “Good Girls Finish Last,” a soulful anthem about love and resilience. Check it out HERE.

Durard Bernarr & Charlie Vettuno – ‘Where In The World Is Carmen Randiego!?’ Durand Bernarr & Charlie Vettuno deliver a new EP with Where In The World Is Carmen Randiego!? Check it out HERE.

Samara Cyn – “Chrome” Today, Samara Cyn releases with “Chrome,” offering an edgy, alternative vibe. Listen to it HERE.