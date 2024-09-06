HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Lola Brooke, Flo Milli And More

Today’s list also includes Samara Cyn’s “Chrome,” and a collaboration from A$AP Rocky and J. Cole titled “Ruby Rosary.”
Happy Friday, folks. As the first weekend of September ushers in the new season, the music world is heating up with fresh releases that set the tone for the months ahead. With a blend of high-energy tracks and soulful melodies, these new drops are a perfect ending to the week.

Today, Flo Milli stuns with “Wet Dreams,” while Leon Bridges brings his signature smoothness with “Laredo.” A$AP Rocky and J.Cole team up on “Ruby Rosary,” elevating the anticipation for the upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. Our roundup includes music from Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Naija, Durand Bernarr, Lola Brooke and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week.

