Home

Best New Music This Week: Lola Brooke, Tierra Whack, PinkPantheress And More

Today’s list also includes Chris Brown’s new album ‘11:11’ and ‘Gravy’ from BJ The Chicago Kid.
Best New Music This Week: Lola Brooke, Tierra Whack, PinkPantheress And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With November now in full swing, some of your favorite artists are dropping new music to set the tone right before the holidays.

Today, some seasoned veterans, along with talented newcomers have made their presence felt. Artists such as Lola Brooke and PinkPantheress have delivered major label debuts—Dennis Daughter and Heaven knows, respectively—while acts such as Chris Brown and BJ The Chicago Kid are adding to their catalogs with new albums. Our roundup also includes the collaborative effort from Rick Ross & Meek Mill, the return of Jon B., Tierra Whack’s “Chanel Pit,” and more.

Take a look at today’s new releases below.

TOPICS: 