Best New Music This Week: Lola Brooke, Tierra Whack, PinkPantheress And More

Happy Friday, folks. With November now in full swing, some of your favorite artists are dropping new music to set the tone right before the holidays.

Today, some seasoned veterans, along with talented newcomers have made their presence felt. Artists such as Lola Brooke and PinkPantheress have delivered major label debuts—Dennis Daughter and Heaven knows, respectively—while acts such as Chris Brown and BJ The Chicago Kid are adding to their catalogs with new albums. Our roundup also includes the collaborative effort from Rick Ross & Meek Mill, the return of Jon B., Tierra Whack’s “Chanel Pit,” and more.

Take a look at today’s new releases below.

PinkPantheress – ‘Heaven knows’ After years of making amazing music, PinkPantheress is ready to properly introduce herself with her debut album, Heaven Knows, which is out today. Listen to it HERE.

Chris Brown – ‘11:11’ Grammy winning singer/songwriter releases his 11th solo studio album 11:11 today. This latest project is split into two entities – 11am and 11pm – with 11 tracks in each section. Stream the album HERE.

BJ The Chicago Kid – ‘Gravy’ Today, 7X GRAMMY-Nominated singer/songwriter BJ The Chicago Kid delivers the jaunty, feel-good project of the year. The collaborative album, Gravy. Hear it HERE.

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “Long Story Short” Next week, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne will reunite once again to put out a new album, the sequel to ColleGrove. After dropping “Presha,” they shared another single from the project titled “Long Story Short.” Stream it HERE.

Lola Brooke – ‘Dennis Daughter’ Today, Lola Brooke drops her debut album Dennis Daughter, which includes features from Coi Leray, Nija, Bryson Tiller, Latto, ang Yung Miami. Listen to it HERE.

Fireboy DML – “Oh My” Afrobeats star Fireboy DML has surprised the masses with “Oh My,” a fresh new song with a beautiful melody. Watch it HERE.

Jon B. ft. Tank – “Waiting On You” R&B crooner Jon B is back with a new single titled “Waiting On You,” featuring Tank. Listen to it HERE.

Rick Ross & Meek Mill – ‘Too Good To Be True’ The long-awaited joint album between Rick Ross and Meek Mill,Too Good to Be True, is out now. The 17-song album boasts features from Future, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, The-Dream, Jeremih, French Montana and more. Listen to it HERE.

Tierra Whack – “Chanel Pit” Earlier this week, Tierra Whack made her return with a new single titled “Chanel Pit,” which is produced by Nick Verruto. Check it out HERE.