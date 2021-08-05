Tierra Whack Channels A ‘Big Mood’ With The Launch Of Her Mascara Campaign With e.l.f. Cosmetics — EXCLUSIVE

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Cosmetics has teamed up with Grammy-nominated rapper Tierra Whack to launch the Big Mood Mascara campaign, and we couldn’t be more excited about the collaboration that promises to let our eyes take center stage this summer! “I think real recognize real,” Tierra explains to ESSENCE about her latest collaboration with the cruelty-free makeup brand. “It’s not something I can put into words, but I love e.l.f and I believe in everything they represent. Beauty is all about self-expression, so this partnership was honestly a dream come true!”

Dropping today, the Big Mood Mascara, a volumizing clean formula, is all about making your lashes bolder and dramatic with just one swipe. “I love makeup,” she says. “I love experimenting with looks because my face is my canvas and I always like to push the limits and try new things.” The Philadelphia native shares that this campaign is all about unleashing your inner “Whack” and allowing your true self to shine. “I have no choice but to be myself, that’s all I know how to do. Never following anyone or anything besides my heart.”

The rapper understands that the word “wack” has a negative connotation and is often used to describe something as corny, but when it comes to Whack, the name is exactly who she is. “Whack is my birth name so it’s literally just me being who I am, naturally,” she says. “I hope to create just the opposite of that!”

And speaking of just being herself, when we asked Whack about how her hometown and upbringing has influenced her career, she exclaims, “Philly played a huge role in who I am today! The rawness and the grit keeps me solid in shaky situations. They say if you can make it in Philly you can make it anywhere!”

Along with the release of Big Mood, the rapper will debut her new song, “Walk The Beat” which celebrates Tierra’s “whack world” take on fashion and beauty and ultimately encourages listeners to treat every moment like it’s a moment to shine on the runway. The 25-year-old expresses that when it comes to her new music: “It’s not about what I want, it’s about the listener. I’m nothing without my fans!”

In addition to the collaboration, Whack, e.l.f. Cosmetics will donate $25,000 to Women’s Way of Philadelphia, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering organizations and individuals to take action to support equal opportunity for women, girls, and gender equality.

Big Mood Mascara is available on elfcosmetics.com, ULTA Beauty, Target, and other beauty outlets.