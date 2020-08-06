Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

On Wednesday, e.l.f. Beauty announced that it is partnering with Alicia Keys to launch a new lifestyle beauty brand.

According to e.l.f. representatives, this new brand will have an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and will be comprised of “skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products.” It will be reflective of the singer’s personal skincare journey and explore the concepts of inner beauty and wellness.

A former Proactiv spokesperson, Keys has been very vocal and forthcoming about her skin struggles and her beauty journey. In 2016 the Grammy-Award winning star made the decision to ditch the palettes and began going makeup free. She has been on various red carpets and major events wearing nothing but her beautiful skin, empowering other women, celebrities included, to go out proudly sans makeup.

Keys at NRJ radio station in Paris

(Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

“Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration. Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless,” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at e.l.f. Beauty and president of this new beauty brand with Keys. “Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty. Alicia inspires millions of people everyday. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”

The brand is expected to launch in 2021.