Best New Music This Week: Lil Wayne, Coi Leray, Doja Cat And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter September, some of today’s most popular acts have released some amazing music to begin this month with a bang.

Today, Coi Leray continues her string of new music with the release of Blue Moon, a 5-track EP that includes the songs “Still Dreaming” and “wicked Butterflies.” Ahead of his VMA performance, the legendary Lil Wayne drops “Kat Food,” and Doja Cat is back with his latest single from the forthcoming album, Scarlet, titled “Demons.”

Our list of new releases also features music from Timbaland, Jharrel Jerome, and Smoke DZA. Take a look at the full roundup below.

01 Coi Leray – ‘Blue Moon’ EP Titled Blue Moon, the emerging rapper’s latest five-song EP was named after this week’s Super Blue Moon appearance. Listen to the project HERE.

02 Doja Cat – “Demons” Doja Cat unveils her new video for “Demons,” which features Christina Ricci. Watch the visual HERE.

03 Lil Wayne – “Kat Food” Lil Wayne has released a new song, “Kat Food,” produced by Charlie Handsome, FNZ, and Rogét Chahayed. Lil Wayne is slated to debut the single live next month at the MTV Video Music Awards. Listen to it HERE.

04 Jharrel Jerome – “Rap Pack” Hip-hop artist and award-winning actor Jharrel Jerome releases Rap Pack – the first music pack in his previously announced 4-pack project titled Someone I’m Not. Composed of 4 tracks, Rap Pack includes his recently released single, “Chinatown,” and can be heard HERE.

05 Smoke DZA x Flying Lotus – ‘Flying Objects’ Rapper Smoke DZA and musician Flying Lotus come together for the collaborative effort, Flying Objects. The new EP features Estelle, Conway the Machine, and Black Thought. Check it out HERE.