Best New Music This Week: Lil Wayne, Coi Leray, Doja Cat And More

Today’s list also includes a new EP from Jharrel Jerome titled ‘Rap Pack.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter September, some of today’s most popular acts have released some amazing music to begin this month with a bang.

Today, Coi Leray continues her string of new music with the release of Blue Moon, a 5-track EP that includes the songs “Still Dreaming” and “wicked Butterflies.” Ahead of his VMA performance, the legendary Lil Wayne drops “Kat Food,” and Doja Cat is back with his latest single from the forthcoming album, Scarlet, titled “Demons.”

Our list of new releases also features music from Timbaland, Jharrel Jerome, and Smoke DZA. Take a look at the full roundup below.

