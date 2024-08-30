Best New Music This Week: Halle, Muni Long, Doechii And More

Happy Friday, folks. With Labor Day Weekend upon us, many of the best artists across all genres released some amazing tunes for the world to hear. Regardless of your music palette, there’s something for everyone this time around.

Today, Victoria Monét and Usher come together for a seductive new video for the song “SOS (Sex On Sight),” singer Muni Long drops her highly anticipated fourth studio album Revenge, and Big Sean unveils the 21-track Better Me Than You. Our roundup also includes music from Kehlani, A$AP Rocky, Halle, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week below.

01 01 Victoria Monét ft. Usher – “SOS (Sex On Sight)” Victoria Monét and Usher have come together for the new song “SOS (Sex on Sight),” which is produced by Camper. Listen to the track HERE.

02 02 Big Sean – ‘Better Me Than You’ Today, Big Sean unleashes his highly anticipated sixth studio album Better Me Than You via Def Jam Recordings. The album marks a return for the artist as his first full length solo project since Detroit 2. Check it out HERE.

03 03 Muni Long – ‘Revenge’ The GRAMMY Award-winning singer Muni Long drops her fourth studio album Revenge today. Hear the new release HERE.

04 04 Cordae ft. Anderson .Paak – “Summer Drop” Cordae and Anderson .Paak have shared the visual for their new collaboration “Summer Drop,” which was produced by J. Cole. Watch the video HERE.

05 05 Kehlani – ‘While We Wait 2’ Earlier this week, Kehlani dropped her While We Wait 2 mixtape via TSNMI and Atlantic Records. Check it out HERE.

06 06 A$AP Rocky – “Tailor Swif” Ahead of the release of Don’t Be Dumb, A$AP Rocky gifts his fans with the single “Tailor Swif.” Hear the track HERE.

07 07 Fireboy DML – ‘Adedamola’ Today, award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML released his most personal and reflective fourth studio album to date with self-titled effort adedamola. Listen to it HERE.

08 08 Doechii – ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Rising star Doechii’s new hip-hop/rap mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, captures a rare talent in her rawest form yet, giving listeners 19 distinct windows into her one-of-a-kind artistry. Hear it HERE.

09 09 Halle – “Because I Love You” Halle Bailey, also known as Halle, has dropped her new single, “Because I Love You,” via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. Check it out HERE.

10 10 Chance the Rapper – ‘3333’ Yesterday, Chance the Rapper took to social media and dropped a deeply reflective new single, “3,333.” Stream the track HERE.