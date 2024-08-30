HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Halle, Muni Long, Doechii And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Victoria Monét and Usher titled “SOS,” and Big Sean’s ‘Better Me Than You.’
Happy Friday, folks. With Labor Day Weekend upon us, many of the best artists across all genres released some amazing tunes for the world to hear. Regardless of your music palette, there’s something for everyone this time around.

Today, Victoria Monét and Usher come together for a seductive new video for the song “SOS (Sex On Sight),” singer Muni Long drops her highly anticipated fourth studio album Revenge, and Big Sean unveils the 21-track Better Me Than You. Our roundup also includes music from Kehlani, A$AP Rocky, Halle, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week below.

