Best New Music This Week: Dinner Party’s “For Granted” Is A Beautiful Blend Hip-Hop, Jazz And Soulful R&B

Today, Dinner Party drops a new single today “For Granted (feat. Arin Ray)” ahead of their album release. The track combines slinky saxophone, melodic piano and Ray’s sleek, neo-soul vocals while the foundation of the song incorporates elements of nature with a water sample looped throughout. Dinner Party encapsulates the ability to fuse jazz instrumentation with soulful R&B melodies over classic hip-hop production while redefining what is expected of popular music.

Each of the three members have a unique musical talent that deserves the accolades they have received. Terrace Martin, a 5-time Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, was featured heavily on Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, M.A.A.D. city and To Pimp A Butterfly. highly-acclaimed producer and pianist Robert Glasper, has been a major force in music for decades, most recently winning a Grammy for Best R&B Album at last month’s awards show. Kamasi Washington is a Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer whose three bodies of work to date are among the most acclaimed of the past decade. Together, they have established themselves as one of the best groups in the entertainment industry.

In addition to “For Granted,” this week’s new releases include music from Kiana Ledé, Musiq Soulchild, Curren$y, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

01 Kiana Ledé ft. Ella Mai – “Jealous” Kiana Ledé premiered her new single “Jealous,” featuring Ella Mai earlier this week. Hear the song HERE.

02 NBA Youngboy ft. Nicki Minaj – “WTF” Today, NBA YoungBoy released “WTF,” which features Nick Minaji; marking the third time the two have appeared on a track together. Check it out HERE.





03 Joey Bada$$ – “Fallin” Today, Joey BADA$$ unveiled a new single titled “Fallin,” a soulful track that boasts production from Chuck Strangers, Powers Pleasant, Adam Pallin, DJ Khalil, and McClenney. Watch it HERE.

04 Drake – “Search & Rescue” Drake dropped his new single “Search & Rescue” on all digital streaming platforms. The song, produced by BNYX, contains a sample of Kim Kardashian’s voice lifted from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Listen to it HERE.

05 Musiq Soulchild – “victims and villains” Musiq Soulchild returns with the official music video for his project’s title track, “victims and villains.” Watch the Caleb Seals-directed visual HERE.

06 THEY. – ‘Nü Moon’ Today, Drew Love and Dante Jones – collectively known as THEY. – has released their highly-anticipated album, Nü Moon. The 14-track album features Yung Bleu, Phil Ade, and more. Stream it HERE.

07 REASON – “At It Again” Back in March, REASON unveiled a new single titled “At It Again,” now audiences are able to check out the video for it. Watch it HERE.

08 Daniel Caesar – ‘Never Enough’ Daniel Caesar presents his long awaited third studio album, NEVER ENOUGH. As a follow up to CASE STUDY 01 and highly acclaimed Freudian. Stream the album HERE.

09 Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri – ‘For Motivational Use Only’ Earlier this week, Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y released their new EP, For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1, in celebration of Curren$y’s birthday. The seven-song project was led by “Never Enough,” “Essence Fest,” and “Never Fall Off.” Stream the project HERE.

11 Kaytranada and Aminé – “4Eva” The duo of Kaytranada and Aminé will release their debut album on May 12. With the announcement comes the project’s debut single, “4eva,” which features vocals and co-production from Pharrell Williams. Listen to the new song HERE.