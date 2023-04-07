Home · News

Best New Music This Week: Dinner Party’s “For Granted” Is A Beautiful Blend Hip-Hop, Jazz And Soulful R&B

The song comes just days ahead of the debut of ‘Enigmatic’, the third collaborative album from the supergroup consisting of Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and 9th Wonder.
By Okla Jones ·

Today, Dinner Party drops a new single today “For Granted (feat. Arin Ray)” ahead of their album release. The track combines slinky saxophone, melodic piano and Ray’s sleek, neo-soul vocals while the foundation of the song incorporates elements of nature with a water sample looped throughout. Dinner Party encapsulates the ability to fuse jazz instrumentation with soulful R&B melodies over classic hip-hop production while redefining what is expected of popular music.

Each of the three members have a unique musical talent that deserves the accolades they have received. Terrace Martin, a 5-time Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, was featured heavily on Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, M.A.A.D. city and To Pimp A Butterfly. highly-acclaimed producer and pianist Robert Glasper, has been a major force in music for decades, most recently winning a Grammy for Best R&B Album at last month’s awards show. Kamasi Washington is a Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer whose three bodies of work to date are among the most acclaimed of the past decade. Together, they have established themselves as one of the best groups in the entertainment industry.

In addition to “For Granted,” this week’s new releases include music from Kiana Ledé, Musiq Soulchild, Curren$y, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

