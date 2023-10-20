Home

Best New Music This Week: City Girls, Flo Milli, Wale And More

Today’s list also includes an upbeat collaboration from Chris Brown, Davido, and Lojay titled “Sensational.”
Best New Music This Week: City Girls, Flo Milli, Wale And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With the month of October in full swing, there’s been plenty of amazing music being released to keep you occupied during those chilly evenings at home. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, R&B, Jazz, or otherwise, the good folks here at ESSENCE have got you covered.

Today, City Girls return with their highly-anticipated third full-length album, RAW. Today, Flo Milli continues her string of consistency with a new single, “BGC,” Wale drops the track “Max Julien,” ahead of his upcoming project, and Chris Brown links up with Davido and Lojay for “Sensational.” Our list also includes music from Terrace Martin and Alex Isley, Arin Ray, Gucci Mane, Jay Rock, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup on new music below.

TOPICS: 