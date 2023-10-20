Best New Music This Week: City Girls, Flo Milli, Wale And More

Happy Friday, folks. With the month of October in full swing, there’s been plenty of amazing music being released to keep you occupied during those chilly evenings at home. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, R&B, Jazz, or otherwise, the good folks here at ESSENCE have got you covered.

Today, City Girls return with their highly-anticipated third full-length album, RAW. Today, Flo Milli continues her string of consistency with a new single, “BGC,” Wale drops the track “Max Julien,” ahead of his upcoming project, and Chris Brown links up with Davido and Lojay for “Sensational.” Our list also includes music from Terrace Martin and Alex Isley, Arin Ray, Gucci Mane, Jay Rock, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup on new music below.

01 City Girls – ‘RAW’ Today City Girls release RAW, their highly-anticipated third full-length album, featuring Kim Petras, Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J and Usher. Listen to it HERE.

02 Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” American singer, songwriter and talented artist, Chris Brown, has released an impressive single titled “Sensational” featuring Davido & Lojay. Check it out HERE.

03 Gucci Mane – ‘Breath of Fresh Air’ Earlier this week, Gucci Mane released his 16th studio album titled Breath of Fresh Air. Listen to it HERE.

04 Terrace Martin & Alex Isley – ‘I Left My Heart In Ladera’ Grammy-nominated producer and artist Terrace Martin and soul singer Alex Isley have released a new project, I Left My Heart In Ladera, via Sounds of Crenshaw/BMG. Hear it HERE.

05 Arin Ray – ‘Phases III’ Rising R&B singer Arin Ray has releases his new project, Phases III, which is the third installment of his Phases EP series. Listen to it HERE.

06 Flo Milli – “BGC” This year, Flo Milli has been extremely consistent. She’s released singles such as “Nasty Dancer,” “Fruit Loop,” and “Chocolate Rain.” Now, she’s here with “BGC.” Check it out HERE.

07 Brandy Haze – “Say Something” Brandy Haze unleashes the new visual for “Say Something” out now on VEVO via Rich By 30 Records. Watch the video HERE.

08 Wale – “Max Julien” Wale returns with a new single titled “Max Julien,” his first single under Def Jam Recordings. Listen to it HERE.

09 Mike WiLL Made-It ft. Quavo & Latto – “Different Breed” Super Producer Mike WiLL-Made-It taps Swae Lee and Latto for his new single, “Different Breed.” Stream the track HERE.

10 Jay Rock ft. Ab-Soul – “Blowfly” TDE artists Jay Rock and Ab-Soul have linked up on a brand new song titled “Blowfly.” Stream the track HERE.

11 Naomi Sharon – ‘Obsidian’ Dutch and Caribbean singer/songwriter NaomiSharon drops her debut full-length album, Obsidian, today. The album is available to listen to HERE.