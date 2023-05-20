Home

Best New Music This Week: Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar Connect For The “America Has A Problem” Remix

Amidst her world tour’s massive success, the Houston native surprises the world with a new version of the ‘RENAISSANCE’ single.
By Okla Jones ·

Yesterday, Beyoncé decided to build upon the success of her record-breaking tour by releasing a remix to the single “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Co-produced by Knowles-Carter, The-Dream and Mike Dean, Grammy-Award winning entertainer sings about just how addictive she is, while Lamar opens the song with a phenomenal verse.

The song – which samples Kilo Ali’s “America Has A Problem (Cocaine)” – was originally found on Beyoncé’s 2022 album, RENAISSANCE, her first solo release in over six years. The 16-track project featured guest appearances from BEAM, Tems, Skrillex, Raphael Saadiq, Big Freedia, Sabrina Claudio, Nova Wav, and Grace Jones. The remix to “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” is sure to shake speakers worldwide as most of the Houston native’s music has throughout her career.

In addition to Beyoncé’s latest drop with Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker unveiled a new EP, the team of NxWorries premiered the single “Daydreaming,” Belly gives the masses Mumble Rap 2, and more.

