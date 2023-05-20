Best New Music This Week: Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar Connect For The “America Has A Problem” Remix

Yesterday, Beyoncé decided to build upon the success of her record-breaking tour by releasing a remix to the single “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Co-produced by Knowles-Carter, The-Dream and Mike Dean, Grammy-Award winning entertainer sings about just how addictive she is, while Lamar opens the song with a phenomenal verse.
The song – which samples Kilo Ali’s “America Has A Problem (Cocaine)” – was originally found on Beyoncé’s 2022 album, RENAISSANCE, her first solo release in over six years. The 16-track project featured guest appearances from BEAM, Tems, Skrillex, Raphael Saadiq, Big Freedia, Sabrina Claudio, Nova Wav, and Grace Jones. The remix to “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” is sure to shake speakers worldwide as most of the Houston native’s music has throughout her career.
In addition to Beyoncé’s latest drop with Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker unveiled a new EP, the team of NxWorries premiered the single “Daydreaming,” Belly gives the masses Mumble Rap 2, and more.
Summer Walker drops her highly-anticipated EP Clear 2: Soft Life, and features J. Cole and Childish Gambino. Check it out HERE.
Producer Kaytranada and emcee Aminé have connected for Kaytraminé, a collection of new tracks just in time for the summer. The 11-track album includes songs with Big Sean, Amaarae, Snoop Dogg, and Freddie Gibbs, along with the record with Pharrell Williams, titled “4eva.”Check it out HERE.
NxWorries, the R&B and hip-hop duo made of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, are back with a new single “Daydreaming.” It comes with an accompanying music video that takes place in the Grand Theft Auto universe. Listen to it HERE.
Yesterday, the soundtrack to Fast X was released, and features songs from Lil Durk, EST Gee, Muni Long, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Babyface Ray, and more. Listen to it HERE.
This week, Belly returned with the release of his highly-anticipated new album, Mumble Rap 2, executive produced by Hit-Boy. Stream the album HERE.
One week before the release of the film, Disney fans everywhere were treated with the debut of the soundtrack to The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey. The album includes new lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus music and lyrics from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from the original 1989 classic. Stream it HERE.