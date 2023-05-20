Best New Music This Week: Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar Connect For The “America Has A Problem” Remix

Yesterday, Beyoncé decided to build upon the success of her record-breaking tour by releasing a remix to the single “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Co-produced by Knowles-Carter, The-Dream and Mike Dean, Grammy-Award winning entertainer sings about just how addictive she is, while Lamar opens the song with a phenomenal verse.

The song – which samples Kilo Ali’s “America Has A Problem (Cocaine)” – was originally found on Beyoncé’s 2022 album, RENAISSANCE, her first solo release in over six years. The 16-track project featured guest appearances from BEAM, Tems, Skrillex, Raphael Saadiq, Big Freedia, Sabrina Claudio, Nova Wav, and Grace Jones. The remix to “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” is sure to shake speakers worldwide as most of the Houston native’s music has throughout her career.

In addition to Beyoncé’s latest drop with Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker unveiled a new EP, the team of NxWorries premiered the single “Daydreaming,” Belly gives the masses Mumble Rap 2, and more.

01 Summer Walker – ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’ EP Summer Walker drops her highly-anticipated EP Clear 2: Soft Life, and features J. Cole and Childish Gambino. Check it out HERE.

02 Kaytranada and Aminé – ‘Kaytraminé’ Producer Kaytranada and emcee Aminé have connected for Kaytraminé, a collection of new tracks just in time for the summer. The 11-track album includes songs with Big Sean, Amaarae, Snoop Dogg, and Freddie Gibbs, along with the record with Pharrell Williams, titled “4eva.”Check it out HERE.

03 NxWorries – “Daydreaming” NxWorries, the R&B and hip-hop duo made of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, are back with a new single “Daydreaming.” It comes with an accompanying music video that takes place in the Grand Theft Auto universe. Listen to it HERE.

04 ‘Fast X: Original Soundtrack’ Yesterday, the soundtrack to Fast X was released, and features songs from Lil Durk, EST Gee, Muni Long, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Babyface Ray, and more. Listen to it HERE.

05 Belly – ‘Mumble Rap 2’ This week, Belly returned with the release of his highly-anticipated new album, Mumble Rap 2, executive produced by Hit-Boy. Stream the album HERE.