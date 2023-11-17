Best New Music This Week: Ari Lennox, André 3000, Baby Rose And More

Happy Friday, folks. Per usual, today is the day that we provide a list of the best new music from some of the most talented artists around.

Today, the legendary André 3000 releases his first project in 17 years, the instrumental album New Blue Sun. On the rap front, Drake drops the Scary Hours edition of For All the Dogs, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz finally unveil their collaborative effort Welcome 2 Collegrove, and the multihyphenate Leslie Odom, Jr. puts out When a Crooner Dies, which features the single “Loved.”

In addition to the aforementioned acts, our roundup also includes music from Billy Porter, Baby Rose, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

André 3000 – ‘New Blue Sun’ André 3000 has released New Blue Sun, the instrumental album recorded with Carlos Niño, Surya Botofasina, and Nate Mercereau, among others. Hear the album HERE.

Ari Lennox – “Get Close” Ari Lennox has released her new single “Get Close,” co-produced by Wu10 and DZL. It marks her first offering of solo music this year. Stream in HERE.

Baby Rose ft. DESTIN CONRAD – “Closer” Earlier this week, Baby Rose dropped the video to her hypnotic single “Closer,” which features R&B up-and-comer DESTIN CONRAD. Check it out HERE.

Terrace Martin & gallant – ‘sneek’ Terrace Martin and Gallant have dropped their new collaborative album, sneek. It is Martin’s first project release on his O’Connor label. Hear it HERE. Terrace also got together with Calvin Keys for The Near North Side. Listen to that one HERE.

Leslie Odom, Jr. – ‘When A Crooner Dies’ When a Crooner Dies is Leslie Odom Jr.’s first new album of original music since 2019. It features 10 newly penned songs that are described as Odom’s “most personal music to date.” Listen to it HERE.

Billy Porter – ‘Black Mona Lisa’ Billy Porter released his long-awaited new album, Black Mona Lisa today. The album is executive produced by hitmaker Justin Tranter and of songs that tell Porter’s story authentically. Listen to it HERE.

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – ‘Welcome 2 Collegrove’ Today, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz dropped their Welcome 2 Collegrove album featuring 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, and more. Check it out HERE.

Timbaland ft. VITA – “Desire” Legendary producer Timbaland gifts the masses with a new track titled “Desire” featuring the talented VITA. Check it out HERE.

Jay Rock ft. BongoByTheWay – “Still That Way” GRAMMY-winning rapper and West Coast artist, JayRock has released a brand-new song and video titled “Still That Way.” Watch it HERE.

Queen Naija – ‘After The Butterflies’ Queen Naija has returned with a new EP, After the Butterflies. The 10-track project includes previously released songs “Words of Affirmation” and “No Fake Love” featuring rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Hear it HERE.

Journey Montana – ‘Stargirl’ Today, Journey Montana released her new EP titled Stargirl. The EP continues Journey’s hard-hitting run, after her latest single, “Jack” released to critical acclaim and last year’s breakout single “Bad Decisions.” Listen to it HERE.