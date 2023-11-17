Home

Best New Music This Week: Ari Lennox, André 3000, Baby Rose And More

Today’s list also includes a collaborative album from 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, along with Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 3.’
By Okla Jones

Happy Friday, folks. Per usual, today is the day that we provide a list of the best new music from some of the most talented artists around.

Today, the legendary André 3000 releases his first project in 17 years, the instrumental album New Blue Sun. On the rap front, Drake drops the Scary Hours edition of For All the Dogs, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz finally unveil their collaborative effort Welcome 2 Collegrove, and the multihyphenate Leslie Odom, Jr. puts out When a Crooner Dies, which features the single “Loved.”

In addition to the aforementioned acts, our roundup also includes music from Billy Porter, Baby Rose, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

