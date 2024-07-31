This month, the classic comedy White Chicks—written by Keenon Ivory Wayans and stars his brothers, Shawn and Marlon—will hit the popular digital streaming platform. You can also see Black comedians such as Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart in the film Night School, along with the series Average Joe, featuring Deon Cole.

In the coming weeks, you can check out Lee Daniels’ new horror flick The Deliverance, and the documentary Untold: The Murder of Air McNair.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in August.

White Chicks – (8/1) This cult comedy classic co-written by the iconic Keenon Ivory Wayans, stars his brothers Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans, Terry Crews, and more.

Night School – (8/11) Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish star in this buddy comedy film from director Malcolm D. Lee.

Average Joe – (8/15) Average Joe is a dark comedy-drama television series created by Robb Cullen. It premiered on BET+ on June 26, 2023, and stars comedian Deon Cole.

The Union – (8/16) Halle Berry stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in this action comedy where a construction worker is swept up in a secret spy mission. The film is a Netflix Original.

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – (8/20) This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry – (8/20) Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law’s dating apps in this hilarious special.