What’s New And Black On Netflix In August

As we enter the first days of August, Netflix has a bunch of new films, documentaries, and premieres featuring Black talent to check out.
By Okla Jones ·

This month, the classic comedy White Chicks—written by Keenon Ivory Wayans and stars his brothers, Shawn and Marlon—will hit the popular digital streaming platform. You can also see Black comedians such as Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart in the film Night School, along with the series Average Joe, featuring Deon Cole.

In the coming weeks, you can check out Lee Daniels’ new horror flick The Deliverance, and the documentary Untold: The Murder of Air McNair.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in August.

