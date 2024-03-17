HomeNAACP Image Awards

Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 NAACP Awards

From Taraji P. Henson’s finger waves to Keke Palmer’s black and white eyeshadows, here are the best beauty moments from the red carpet.
By India Espy-Jones ·

Tonight’s 55th NAACP Image Awards invited the shining stars of Black Hollywood to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. With the legendary Queen Latifah returning as host for the second year, this evening is dedicated to honoring their achievements across industries– from TV and film to literature and music. But first, celebrities arrived on the red carpet for a moment to serve looks; a celebration of beauty and Black excellence before the ceremony began.

NAACP nominee (and ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood honoree) Danielle Brooks attended the awards in a ponytail wrapped in gold and a curl pinned to her forehead. Her classic neutral makeup look agreed with Sabrina Elba– whose siren eyes needed no makeup at all. Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph continued the bob red carpet trend with full-bodied curls and sculpted blush. Meanwhile, the dreamy Damson Idris should have been nominated for “Outstanding Skin” thanks to his pore-free complexion.

Award winners Taraji P. Henson‘s finger waves and Quinta Brunson’s brushed-back curls and shiny baby hairs took us back to classic Hollywood glam. When it came to America’s sweetheart, Keke Palmer? She showed up with black and white smokey eyeshadow and a matte nude lip. On the same page, Eva Marcille added pink eyeliner to an otherwise black tie look which dominated the night.

Below, take a look at 20 of our favorite beauty looks from the NAACP Awards red carpet.

