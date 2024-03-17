Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 NAACP Awards

Getty Images

Tonight’s 55th NAACP Image Awards invited the shining stars of Black Hollywood to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. With the legendary Queen Latifah returning as host for the second year, this evening is dedicated to honoring their achievements across industries– from TV and film to literature and music. But first, celebrities arrived on the red carpet for a moment to serve looks; a celebration of beauty and Black excellence before the ceremony began.

NAACP nominee (and ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood honoree) Danielle Brooks attended the awards in a ponytail wrapped in gold and a curl pinned to her forehead. Her classic neutral makeup look agreed with Sabrina Elba– whose siren eyes needed no makeup at all. Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph continued the bob red carpet trend with full-bodied curls and sculpted blush. Meanwhile, the dreamy Damson Idris should have been nominated for “Outstanding Skin” thanks to his pore-free complexion.

Award winners Taraji P. Henson‘s finger waves and Quinta Brunson’s brushed-back curls and shiny baby hairs took us back to classic Hollywood glam. When it came to America’s sweetheart, Keke Palmer? She showed up with black and white smokey eyeshadow and a matte nude lip. On the same page, Eva Marcille added pink eyeliner to an otherwise black tie look which dominated the night.

Below, take a look at 20 of our favorite beauty looks from the NAACP Awards red carpet.

01 01 Danielle Brooks LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Danielle Brooks attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

02 02 Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

04 04 Sheryl Lee Ralph LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

05 05 Damson Idris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Damson Idris, winner of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for “Snowfall,” attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

06 06 Quinta Brunson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

07 07 Eva Marcille LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Eva Marcille attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

08 08 Keke Palmer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Keke Palmer attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

09 09 Usher LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Usher attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

10 10 Tichina Arnold LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Tichina Arnold attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

11 11 Novi Brown LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Novi Brown attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

12 12 Caroline Wanga LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Caroline Wanga poses in the press room during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

13 13 Pinky Cole LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Pinky Cole attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

14 14 Halle Bailey Halle Bailey at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

15 15 Yara Shahidi Yara Shahidi at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

16 16 Kyla Pratt LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Kyla Pratt attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

17 17 Deandre Brown Deandre Brown at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

18 18 Francesca Amiker Francesca Amiker at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

19 19 Andra Day Andra Day at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)