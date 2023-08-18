The Best Event Looks Of The Week 

If you need inspiration for a beach party look no further than YEVRAH’s launch event with Revolve. Lori Harvey, resident “It” Girl and pilates aficionado has been making buzz with her new eponymous swimwear brand. The elevated designs were worn by a few guests like Normani who stunned in green. Harvey opted for a polka dot heart-neck tight dress to accentuate her beach body. Her right-hand man Damson Idris wore all white reminiscent of those ‘90s R&B music videos.

Guests like model Winnie Harlow and “Selling Sunset” star and realtor Chelsea Lazkani wore rainbow ensembles. Harlow opted for a crochet knit bikini cover-up and a matching hat while Lazkani wore an open knit ombre-effect dress and ultra-high hot pink heels.

The guys popped out for the brand’s launch party too. Actor Quincy Chad kept it simple with a monochromatic red look of an easy button-down and matching shorts, while basketball player Shareef O’Neal rocked the jorts trend with a graphic T-shirt and hoodie paired with bright yellow Jordans.

At the Riot Swim End Of Summer party hosted at GITANO on Governor’s Island, women gathered with head-turning looks fitting for the occasion. The brand’s founder Monti Landers stunned in a silk baby blue top with cascading ruffles paired with beige pants. Other guests opted for open-knit dresses, easy sandals, and sunglasses to soak in the last days of summer.

Designer LaQuan Smith took a day off to party with Usher at his Rémy Martin event at Rockefeller Center in a structured white button-down with flared sleeves and perfect-fitting denim jeans. Jon Stan took the classic New Yorker look to the next level in a button-down short sleeve floral shirt and rich green utility cargo pants.



From cargo pants to knit dresses, the ‘fits we get to witness from this launch party are fun, casual, and slightly dressy at times which is the perfect blend for a summer party. Keep scrolling to check out the best looks of the week featuring writer Asia Milia, designer Elisa Johnson, and YouTuber Teala Dunn.

