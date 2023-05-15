Little Mermaid Realness: Possible Promo Tour Looks For Halle Bailey

Under the sea! We are currently in the thick of all things Little Mermaid as we await the premiere of the highly anticipated live-action film. We’ve seen all the trailers and teasers and heard the tear-jerking live rendition of Part of Your World, and seen our newly crowned Ariel, Halle Bailey, own the red carpet (well, blue) at the LA premiere looking every bit of mermaid chic — and we just can’t get enough. As she continues to promote the film, that means more red carpets, premieres, talk show appearances, and events, which all equal more fashion.

We love when actors and their stylists take the assignment seriously and commit to echoing the movie’s themes (see; Zendaya for Dune or Spiderman). For Halle’s The Little Mermaid press run, we expect nothing but mermaid-core. We won’t bother you with explaining all the ins and outs of the core (just search on TikTok), but we just mean we want to live the full aquatic fantasy; shell motifs, netting, sequins, iridescent, blue, flowy, etc. As we’ve seen at this year’s Oscars and the LA premiere, Halle is spearheading this trend. So, just for fun, we’ve curated a few looks from recent shows and seasons that we would love to see Halle in.

Get into the mermaid fantasy below.

01 Bottega Veneta Fall 2023 Model on the runway at Bottega Veneta Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show on February 25, 2023 in Milan Italy. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

02 Versace Spring 2021 Versace

03 Balmain Fall 2023 Balmain

04 Ottolinger Spring 2023 Ottolinger

05 Paco Rabanne Fall 2023 Paco Rabanne

06 Bevza Fall 2023 Bevza

07 Bottega Veneta Spring 2023 Bottega Veneta

08 Fendi Spring 2023 Couture Fendi

09 JW Anderson spring 2023 JW Anderson

10 Diotima Pre-Fall 2023 Diotima