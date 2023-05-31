The Stars And Their Kids Came Out For The ‘Spider-Man: Across The Multi-Verse’ Premiere In LA

Summer is right around the corner and that means it’s time for some epic movie premieres. One of the latest family-friendly movies set to be released is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The premiere took place this week (May 30) as it prepares for an official June 2 release date.

The film is the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and features a number of Black stars, including the lead, Shameik Moore, as well as Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, and former Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry. The story is about Brooklyn-based Spider-Man Miles Morales discovering the Multiverse, where he uncovers the Spider Society, a group of people in charge of protecting the realm. The second half of the sequel is set to release in March 2024.

To support the movie, stars and their kiddos pulled up to the premiere. Many top-tier celebs showed up with their kids including singer Omarion with his two kids A’mei Kazuko and Megaa; Wiz Khalifa with his son Sebastian, and Tia Mowry with her son Cree. Rapper Offset stole the show by bringing his three sons Wave, whom he shares with Cardi B, Kody, 8, and Jordan, 13 to the event. The father and sons rocked coordinated red and black leather outfits. In a similar fashion, he took his daughters Kalea and Kulture to The Little Mermaid premiere for some quality daddy-daughter time.

Keep scrolling to see pictures of the families mentioned above at the movie premiere and many more.

01 Offset After taking his daughters to The Little Mermaid premiere in the spring, he took all three of his sons, Wave, Kody and Jordan, to the Spider-Man premiere. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: (L-R) Jordan Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, Offset and Kody Cephus attend the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

02 Wiz Khalifa The rapper and his son, Sebastian, served big fashion and bigger smiles at the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Sebastian Taylor Thomaz and Wiz Khalifa attend the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

03 Robin Thicke The crooner brought his son, Julian Fuego, to the premiere. The “Lost Without You” singer shares Julian with his ex-wife, Paula Patton. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Julian Fuego Thicke and Robin Thicke attend the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

04 Jordin Sparks The singer’s date to the premiere was her son DJ, and the two showed off their best web-slinging moves for the cameras. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. attend the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

05 Tia Mowry The renaissance woman struck a pose at the premiere with her oldest child, son Cree. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Cree Hardrict and Tia Mowry attend the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

06 Draymond Green The NBA star and his wife Hazel attended the premiere with two of their beautiful kids, Draymond Jamal Green and Kyla Green. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Draymond Green, Draymond Jamal Green, Kyla Green, and Hazel Renee attend the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

07 World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man” Across The Spider Verse” – Arrivals Another NBA star, Russell Westbrook, attended the premiere with his beautiful wife Nina and their son Noah. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: (L-R) Nina Earl, Noah Russell Westbrook, and Russell Westbrook attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

08 Garcelle Beauvais The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked stylish at the premiere alongside her sons Jaid and Jax. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: (L-R) Jaid Thomas Nilon, Garcelle Beauvais, and Jax Joseph Nilon attend the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

09 Rico Nasty The MC showed off her web-slinging pose, as many guests did, alongside her son Cameron. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Rico Nasty (R) attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

10 Omarion The crooner and his mini-mes, Megaa and A’Mei, were all smiles at the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: (L-R) Omarion, A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, and Megaa Omari Grandberry attend the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

11 Wizkid The Afrobeats icon showed up to the premiere with his son Zion, and snapped a picture with him and fellow music stars Metro Boomin and NAV. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Metro Boomin (L) and NAV (2nd L) attend the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)