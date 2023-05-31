Home

The Stars And Their Kids Came Out For The 'Spider-Man: Across The Multi-Verse' Premiere In LA

Celebrities like Offset, Tia Mowry, Wiz Khalifa and many, many more brought their sons to the movie's world premiere.
The Stars And Their Kids Came Out For The ‘Spider-Man: Across The Multi-Verse’ Premiere In LA
By Elizabeth Ayoola and Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Summer is right around the corner and that means it’s time for some epic movie premieres. One of the latest family-friendly movies set to be released is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The premiere took place this week (May 30) as it prepares for an official June 2 release date.

The film is the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and features a number of Black stars, including the lead, Shameik Moore, as well as Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, and former Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry. The story is about Brooklyn-based Spider-Man Miles Morales discovering the Multiverse, where he uncovers the Spider Society, a group of people in charge of protecting the realm. The second half of the sequel is set to release in March 2024. 

To support the movie, stars and their kiddos pulled up to the premiere. Many top-tier celebs showed up with their kids including singer Omarion with his two kids A’mei Kazuko and Megaa; Wiz Khalifa with his son Sebastian, and Tia Mowry with her son Cree. Rapper Offset stole the show by bringing his three sons Wave, whom he shares with Cardi B, Kody, 8, and Jordan, 13 to the event. The father and sons rocked coordinated red and black leather outfits. In a similar fashion, he took his daughters Kalea and Kulture to The Little Mermaid premiere for some quality daddy-daughter time. 

Keep scrolling to see pictures of the families mentioned above at the movie premiere and many more. 

TOPICS: 