Home

Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Divorcing After Nearly Four Years Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline

After a whirlwind romance, two proposals and a baby, Turner-Smith has filed to end her union with Jackson. See their journey to this point.
Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Divorcing After Nearly Four Years Of Marriage: Their Relationship Timeline
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

We don’t know what’s happening as 2023 progresses closer to its end, but another star couple is calling it quits, to the shock of many.

British actress and beauty Jodie Turner-Smith is pulling the plug on her relationship with actor and former Dawson’s Creek heartthrob Joshua Jackson. The couple wed in December 2019 and would have celebrated four years of marriage this December. According to documents obtained by TMZ, she filed the paperwork, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason the two are going their separate ways. She is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno, and the site says while there was no prenuptial agreement in place, she wants there to be no spousal support allowed for either party.

The couple’s reported date of separation is September 13, one day after the last time they were spotted out together at an event.

These two seemed so locked in that this split is truly a shock, but alas, you never know what’s going on behind closed doors. Take a look back at their love story and journey to this point by checking out our relationship timeline below.

TOPICS: 