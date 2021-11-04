It’s The Chemistry For Us: Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson Front J. Crew’s Holiday Campaign

Instagram

J. Crew is starting the holiday season with a bang with help from lovebirds Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. The American retailer enlisted the couple to be the face of their holiday campaign, with the two doing a shoot in the brand’s beloved preppy, trendy pieces.

In addition to posing in the newest, chicest threads, the pair also sat down to quiz one another to see how much they really know about each other. From celebrity crushes to go-to guilty pleasures, the brand gave fans a deeper glimpse at the bond between the couple.

J. Crew, which is back from the brink after exiting a bankruptcy filing in 2020, has been turning to some big names recently to help it make a big splash and impress shoppers. For fall it was the fashionably gifted Tracee Ellis Ross and for holiday, it’s the stunning Turner-Smith and her treasured beau, Pacey — er, Joshua Jackson. We’re certainly intrigued, and maybe ready to stock up on a turtleneck or two (or better yet, the plaid suit sis is doing damage in!).

Since rumors start swirling that the two were an item in 2018, Smith and Jackson have been a couple people have follow closely. As you can see, the chemistry is undeniable and the love is real. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Janie, in April of 2020.

“Josh is an excellent–and one might even say extravagant–gift giver,” Turner-Smith divulged about her beau for their partnership with the brand. “The best present was when he told me he loved me, right before Thanksgiving.”

Check out more from their J. Crew campaign, including more of that chemistry below: