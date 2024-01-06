HomeNews

It's Been 3 Years Since January 6. Did Anything Change?

From Ron DeSantis changing his tune to a Capitol police officer running for Congress, ESSENCE takes a look at where we are at the beginning of this presidential election year.
Trump supporters near the U.S Capitol, on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. Trump supporters had gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

Three years ago, on January 6, 2021, many of us could not begin to fathom the events that would unfold in our nation’s capital city.

“The U.S. Capitol would soon become an unimaginable scene: A deadly riot by a mob encouraged by President Donald Trump and other Republicans objecting to their loss in the 2020 presidential election and seeking to overturn the result,” The New York Times reported.

The Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021 is a jarring piece of our country’s history that will not soon be forgotten. And on this year’s anniversary, ESSENCE is looking at what, if anything, has changed.

