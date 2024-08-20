An Inside Look At EveryStylishGirl’s Summer Fest In New York City

Marc Tarigan

EveryStylishGirl’s Sip N’ Slay Summer Fest has graced the cities of Los Angeles and Accra. This past weekend, the event returned to New York City. As founder Nana Agyemang continues to grow the coveted series she knows she has to think globally. Black women around the world who specialize in media, fashion, and beauty have a longing for a community that is only accounted for by Agyemang.

The founder shares that people have traveled from London, Houston, Alabama, and Atlanta to attend the lauded event. Agyemang says that the sheer willingness to drive over six hours, because they feel that there’s an empty space in the industry, is commendable. EveryStylishGirl is a safe place for Black women to feel inspired and thrive within non-traditional career paths, according to Agyemang. “It is absolutely surreal,” she adds.

Spaces like this are truly one of a kind. Every attendee perfectly embodied their own vision, especially style-wise. Each guest showed up in vibrant color combinations, figure-hugging silhouettes, and stunning dresses. Guests moved from room to room, enjoying a variety of panels, brand pop-ups, and the outdoor marketplace.

Since its inception in 2017, the Sip N’ Slay event has grown significantly, now attracting a crowd of 1,000 attendees and featuring notable speakers such as beauty founder Sabrina Elba, influencer and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods, influencer Clarke Peoples, and model Achieng Agutu. Despite the large crowd, the event maintained an intimate atmosphere, with familiar faces greeting you as you moved through the room.

Agyemang kept all the girls in mind when brainstorming programming for this year’s New York City Sip N’ Slay. The day included a series of themes like turning content creation into a business, building a future facing brand, and paying for your pivot. Alongside recognizable names like Elba and Woods, she also brought in Black women holding key positions at companies such as Hearst, Amika, and Lululemon to offer mentorship for those navigating corporate America. Additionally, she set up a one-on-one mentoring station with two employees from LVMH.

On the topic of being a Black woman in corporate America, vice president of employee relations and compliance at Lululemon, Stacia Jones, shared her ability to work for the brand despite racist comments made by the founder of the brand. Jones shared that the founder is now largely removed from the brand, and the incident happened before her time with the company. However, she remains committed to advocating for people of color and ensuring they feel comfortable in the workplace.

“Speaking amongst your peers and women you watch and emulate is the hardest,” Sabrina Elba tells ESSENCE. “I think it is because we respect the people around us the most; they are the women we want to be like. We are beautiful and knowledgeable; they will call you out because they are listening. It makes me a little nervous, but [I’m] also humbled and honored to be here.”

Alongside thought-provoking discussions, networking, and aesthetically pleasing brand activations, Sip N’ Slay’s latest foray radiated a strong sense of sisterhood and community. For Agyemang, it’s a priority to fill a gap in the industry, ensuring that Black women in non-traditional career paths feel safe, inspired, and have a strong sense of belonging. Agyemang is excited to see how Every StylishGirl’s Sip N’ Slay events continues to foster community.

01 01 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

02 02 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

03 03 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

04 04 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

05 05 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

06 06 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

07 07 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

08 08 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

09 09 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

10 10 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

11 11 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

12 12 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

13 13 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

14 14 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

15 15 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

16 16 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

17 17 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

18 18 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

19 19 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

20 20 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

21 21 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

22 22 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Marc Tarigan

23 23 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Gabriel Suazo

24 24 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Gabriel Suazo

25 25 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Gabriel Suazo

26 26 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Gabriel Suazo

27 27 Sip N’ Slay New York 2024 Gabriel Suazo