‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

Adapted from Terry McMillan’s novel of the same name, this 1998 classic film stars Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King, and Taye Diggs in his feature film debut.
By Okla Jones ·

On August 14, 1998, the classic film How Stella Got Her Groove Back was released. Adapted from Terry McMillan of the same name, this movie told the story of Stella – played by Angela Bassett –  a single, a very successful 40-year-old stockbroker who finds unlikely love while on vacation in Jamaica.

In addition to Bassett, the film stars Taye Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King, and Glynn Turman, alongside a stellar cast. Since its release, it has become a staple in Black culture, and has achieved several accolades, including four NAACP awards in 1999.

25 years later, let’s take a look back at the cast of this iconic romantic comedy then and now.

