‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

On August 14, 1998, the classic film How Stella Got Her Groove Back was released. Adapted from Terry McMillan of the same name, this movie told the story of Stella – played by Angela Bassett – a single, a very successful 40-year-old stockbroker who finds unlikely love while on vacation in Jamaica.

In addition to Bassett, the film stars Taye Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King, and Glynn Turman, alongside a stellar cast. Since its release, it has become a staple in Black culture, and has achieved several accolades, including four NAACP awards in 1999.

25 years later, let’s take a look back at the cast of this iconic romantic comedy then and now.

01 Stella Payne This star of the film, and a very successful 40-year-old stockbroker, is a single parent raising her 11-year-old son Quincy in California.

02 Angela Bassett The legendary Angela Bassett has had success for almost 40 years in the film industry. Throughout her career, she has received various accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards, and sixteen NAACP Image Awards, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards and seven Primetime Emmy Awards. She most recently appeared as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Angela Bassett attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

03 Winston Shakespeare Stella’s love interest in the film. He is also a chef’s assistant and twenty years her junior.

04 Taye Diggs Diggs burst onto the scene in 1996 with his role as Winston in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Since then, he has appeared in The Wood, The Best Man franchise, Brown Sugar, Chicago, and more. He is currently dating Apryl Jones. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Taye Diggs arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

05 Delilah Abraham Stella’s best friend from college, and the one who persuades her to go to Jamaica on vacation.

06 Whoopi Goldberg This actor, comedian, author and television personality is one of 18 entertainers to win the EGOT, and in 2001, she received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. She recently appeared in the Amazon Prime show Harlem, and is one of the hosts of the long-standing talk show The View. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 30: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Whoopi Goldberg signs the wall backstage at the hit musical “Shucked” on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on July 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

07 Vanessa Stella’s hilarious younger sister.

08 Regina King Since her role in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, King has starred in Ray, This Christmas, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Harder They Fall. She has received an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards. She has also been a director since 2013, and earned critical acclaim with 2020’s One Night In Miami… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Regina King arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Colin In Black And White” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

09 Angela As Bassett’s other sister Vanessa, Suzzanne Douglas delivered a powerful performance in the film.

10 Suzzanne Douglas Prior to How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Douglas was already a seasoned veteran in the film industry. After 1998, she was a regular on The Parent ‘Hood, and also appeared in the powerful Netflix movie When They See Us. Unfortunately, she passed in 2021. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Suzzanne Douglas attends “When They See Us” World Premiere at The Apollo Theater on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

11 Dr. Shakespeare Winston’s father.