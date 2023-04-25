Home · News

5 Times Harry Belafonte Called Out America– And Backed It Up– Throughout His Life

From calling out the Bush administration to financially supporting the Civil Rights Movement, the late Harry Belafonte will always be remembered for his powerful words...and backing them up.
By Malaika Jabali ·

Harry Belafonte wasn’t just a legendary singer. He’s been long committed to supporting Black protest movements and speaking out against injustice.

In a 2011 interview, Belafonte told PBS, “I was an activist who became an artist. What attracted me to the arts was the fact that I saw theater as a social force, as a political force. I kind of felt that art was a powerful tool and that’s what I should be doing with mine.”

Here are just a few ways the late artist, who passed away on April 25, 2023, spoke truth to power and delivered for the movement.

