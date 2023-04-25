5 Times Harry Belafonte Called Out America– And Backed It Up– Throughout His Life

He kept it completely 100 on the Bush administration

Belafonte didn’t stop his activism in the 1960s. He continued to speak out in the 2000s against the Bush administration’s response to Hurricane Katrina and civil rights violations and imperialism post 9/11.

“When Katrina took place, there was a great sense of tragic loss for many Americans who saw that terrible tragedy. What we had not anticipated was that our government would have been so negligent and so unresponsive to the plight of hundreds of thousands of people in the region,” he said about the devastating storm.

He also had firm words for American imperialism under Bush.

“Bush has led us into a dishonorable war that has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people…What is the difference between that terrorist and other terrorists?” he once asked rhetorically.

“I call President Bush a terrorist,” he said in a Democracy Now appearance, standing firm in his statement. “I call those around him terrorists, as well: Condoleezza Rice, Rumsfeld, Gonzales in the Justice Department, and certainly Cheney. I think all of these men sit — and women — sit in the midst of an enormous conspiracy that has been unraveling America for the last eight years — six years. It is tragic that the dubious way in which this president acquired power should have begun to unravel the Constitution and the peoples of this country.”