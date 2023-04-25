Home · News

Photos Of Harry Belafonte And His Children Over The Years

Celebrated actor, singer and beloved activist, Belafonte was also a family man. Meet his four children and see sweet photos of them together.
Photos Of Harry Belafonte And His Children Over The Years
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

The world has lost a legendary figure in actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte. The Carmen actor and “Banana Boat” crooner passed away on Tuesday, April 27 at the age of 96.

While we lost an icon, Adrienne, Shari, David and Gina Belafonte lost their father. They are his four children from two marriages. Adrienne and Shari are his daughters from his first marriage to Marguerite Byrd (whom he was with from 1948 to 1957), and David and Gina are from his second marriage to Julie Robinson, which lasted from 1957 to 2004. (In 2007, he married third and final wife Pamela Frank).

Just last year, the world said goodbye to acting legend Sidney Poitier, who was Belafonte’s close friend. Shari Belafonte said that loss was one of the biggest her dad had to cope with.

“They were closer than brothers,” Shari said. “They have known and loved each other for more than 70 years, collaborating, living life to the fullest. While Harry was much more vocal and seemingly more instrumental in the civil rights movement via his stage presence and his navigating the dynamics between leaders and politicians, Sidney broke those barriers in a much more creative way by taking a stand in the characters he portrayed so brilliantly on film.”

She added, “They both focused on making this world a better place for all people, not just people of color. We grieve for his loss and for his wife and children, our extended family.”

Now the Belafontes are grieving the loss of the giant of their own family. To commemorate his life, not just as a star and activist but as a family man, we thought we’d share images of him with his greatest gifts — his children.

TOPICS: 