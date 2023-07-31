Home

Happy Birthday To Our Favorite, Vivica A. Fox

The actress celebrates her birthday in Leo season, so we had to gather her best looks over the years in natural Leo fashion.
Getty Images
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

Vivica A. Fox is a force to be reckoned with. She’s an actress, producer, and television host with one of the most successful careers in Hollywood to date. Fox’s career began in the late ’80s, with small roles in TV shows like Days of Our Lives and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but her breakthrough came in 1996 when she starred alongside Will Smith in the blockbuster hit Independence Day. This role catapulted her to stardom and opened doors for more significant opportunities. Over the years, she’s showcased her versatility in acting by appearing in various genres like films including Soul Food, Set It Off, and Two Can Play That Game.

Style-wise, Fox is known for her sophisticated and glamorous fashion choices both on and off the red carpet. She has always exuded confidence and often experiments with her looks, effortlessly blending elegance and modern trends. Whether she’s donning a classic gown or a chic suit, she’s always known what works best on her. She often incorporates bold colors, intricate details, and flattering silhouettes, showcasing her curves and sense of style.

We wanted to wish the stylish and talented Leo a happy birthday by compiling some of her best looks below.