Happy Birthday To Our Favorite, Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox is a force to be reckoned with. She’s an actress, producer, and television host with one of the most successful careers in Hollywood to date. Fox’s career began in the late ’80s, with small roles in TV shows like Days of Our Lives and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but her breakthrough came in 1996 when she starred alongside Will Smith in the blockbuster hit Independence Day. This role catapulted her to stardom and opened doors for more significant opportunities. Over the years, she’s showcased her versatility in acting by appearing in various genres like films including Soul Food, Set It Off, and Two Can Play That Game.

Style-wise, Fox is known for her sophisticated and glamorous fashion choices both on and off the red carpet. She has always exuded confidence and often experiments with her looks, effortlessly blending elegance and modern trends. Whether she’s donning a classic gown or a chic suit, she’s always known what works best on her. She often incorporates bold colors, intricate details, and flattering silhouettes, showcasing her curves and sense of style.

We wanted to wish the stylish and talented Leo a happy birthday by compiling some of her best looks below.

01 2023 Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 20122 — Pictured: Vivica A. Fox — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

02 2023 Grand Opening Of The Hidden History Museum LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Actress Vivica A. Fox at The Hidden History Museum Grand Opening on February 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

03 2022 2nd Annual Gatsby Showcase WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 04: Actress Vivica A. Fox attends the second annual Gatsby Showcase at the Salamander DC Hotel on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

04 2022 The Today Show NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 12: Vivica A. Fox is seen outside the “Today” show on December 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

05 2022 American Heart Association Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of The Red Dress Collection Music Experience LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Vivica A. Fox attends the American Heart Association celebration for the 20th anniversary of the Red Dress Collection music experience at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

06 2020 Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Vivica A. Fox attends the World Premiere of “Bad Boys for Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/FilmMagic)

07 2020 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Vivica A. Fox attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

08 2020 FOX Winter TCA All Star Party PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Vivica A. Fox attends the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 07, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

09 2019 6th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Vivica A. Fox attends the 6th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at The Novo by Microsoft on February 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

10 2016 Premiere Of 20th Century Fox’s “Independence Day: Resurgence” HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 20: Actress Vivica A. Fox attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Independence Day: Resurgence” held at The TCL Chinese Theater on June 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

11 2015 The Players’ Tribune Launch Party NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 14: Vivica Fox attends THE PLAYERS’ Tribune Launch Party – www.theplayerstribune.com at Canoe Studios on February 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Players’ Tribune)

12 2014 Shamballa Jewels Annual Couture LV Cocktail Party LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 30: Vivica A. Fox arrives at the Shamballa Jewels Annual Couture LV cocktail party at Wynn Las Vegas on May 30, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for SL Luxury Group)

13 2012 Premiere Of “Sparkle HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 16: Actress Vivica A. Fox attends the premiere of “Sparkle” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on August 16, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

14 2011 “Dancing With The Stars” After-Party Vivica A. Fox during “Dancing With The Stars” After-Party Hosted By Vivica Fox and Rashel Pouri at Sonas Restaurant in Encino, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage for TMG (The Marketing Group))

15 2003 VH1 Big In ’03 Vivica A. Fox during VH1 Big In ’03 – Arrivals at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage for VH-1 Channel – New York)

16 2005 Olympus Fashion Week Vivica A. Fox and Debbie Allen during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 – Luxe & Romance – Front Row and Backstage at Metropolitan Altman in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

17 2003 “Kill Bill: Volume 1” New York City Premiere Vivica A. Fox during “Kill Bill: Volume 1” New York City Premiere – Red Carpet Arrivals at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage for Miramax Films)

18 2005 International Emmy Awards Vivica A. Fox during 2005 International Emmy Awards – Arrivals at New York Hilton in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)

19 2006 “Dreamgirls” Los Angeles Premiere Vivica A. Fox during “Dreamgirls” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Wilshire Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

20 2005 BET Awards Vivica A. Fox (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

21 2004 VH1 Hip Hop Honors Vivica A. Fox during 2004 VH1 Hip Hop Honors – Red Carpet at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for VH-1 Channel – New York)

22 2003 Super Bowl XXXVII 7th Annual NFL Gridiron Glamour Vivica A Fox during Super Bowl XXXVII – 7th Annual NFL Gridiron Glamour – Fashion Show at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

23 2002 2nd Annual BET Awards Vivica A. Fox (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

24 2002 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards Vivica A. Fox arrives at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton January 20, 2002 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

25 2001 ALMA Awards Vivica A. Fox during The 2001 ALMA Awards – Press Room at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

26 2001 Source Hip-Hop Awards 393469 27: Co-host Vivica A. Fox attends the Source Hip-Hop Awards August 20, 2001 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

27 2000 “Nutty Professor II – The Klumps” Premiere Vivica A. Fox during “Nutty Professor II – The Klumps” – Los Angeles Premiere at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

28 1999 At Divine Design Vivica A. Fox (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

29 2000 14th Soul Train Music Awards Vivica A. Fox during The 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

30 1999 The Best Man Premiere Vivica A. Fox during The Best Man Premiere at Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinema in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

31 1997 Hoodlum Premiere Vivica A. Fox during Hoodlum Premiere at Magic Johnson Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

32 1997 World Premiere of “Soul Food” Vivica A. Fox during World Premiere of “Soul Food” at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

33 1998 MTV Movie Awards Vivica Fox and husband Christopher Harvest during 1998 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

34 1992 “Out All Night” Series Premiere Party Vivica A. Fox at the Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, California (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)